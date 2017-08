Filtran fotos de Kristen Stewart sin ropa junto a su novia Stella Maxwell

Thinkin' about Monday & the beautiful once in a lifetime eclipse that is on its way to open our consciousness & hopefully bring enlightenment to those filled with hate & discrimination! Open your eyes to LOVE and unity! ALL of us (plants , animals, humans) are all just beings craving LIGHT , let's shine thru this darkness! PEACE IS POSSIBLE!

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 20, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT