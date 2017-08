El viudo de Gianni Versace está molesto por la actuación de Ricky Martin

Antonio D’Amico talked about American Crime Story Versace. He claims he was never consulted about the series, which will be called American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, and says the images he’s seen are highly inaccurate. “The picture of Ricky Martin holding the body in his arms is ridiculous,” he says, comparing it to Michelangelo’s Pietà, in which Jesus’ body lies in his mother’s arm after being crucified. “Maybe it’s the director’s poetic license, but that is not how I reacted.” He says Versace’s murder on July 15 1997 left him severely depressed for many years, and it’s still difficult to talk about. “I felt as if my blood had turned to ice,” he says of that day. He found the body with the butler, explaining the scene thus: “The house had stained glass windows so we couldn’t see what had happened from inside, so we had to open the gate. I saw Gianni lying on the steps, with blood around him. At that point, everything went dark. I was pulled away, I didn’t see any more.” He has no intention of watching the show when it airs, but would love for Ricky Martin, who’s playing Versace, to get in touch with him so he can get the portrayal right. https://www.queerty.com/lover-late-versace-breaks-silence-call-ricky-martins-portrayal-ridiculous-20170731/amp #rickymartin #ACSVersace #AmericanCrimeStoryVersace

