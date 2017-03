Tras un año de relación, Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom se separan

This week Santa and I got to spread some cheer and have a carol sing-a-long with some beautiful children at @childrensla! I love the music therapy program there… it lifts spirits and heals hearts. I know for me, music has always been healing. I hope everyone can give back this season in their own way. That's the greatest gift of all. ❤🎁

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Dec 21, 2016 at 3:05pm PST