Descubre qué película ganó el Oscar en el año en que naciste

AÑO PELÍCULA PROTAGONISTAS

1967 A Man for All Seasons Paul Scofield, Wendy Hiller y Robert Shaw

1968 In the Heat of the Night Sidney Poitier Rod Steiger y Warren Oates

1969 Oliver Mark Lester, Ron Moody y Shani Wallis

1970 Midnight Cowboy Midnight Cowboy

1971 Patton George C. Scott, Karl Malden y Stephen Young

1972 The French Connection Gene Hackman, Roy Scheider y Fernando Rey

1973 The Godfather Marlon Brando, Al Pacino y James Caan

1974 The Sting Paul Newman, Robert Redford y Robert Shaw

1975 The Godfather: Part II Al Pacino, Robert De Niro y Robert Duvall

1976 One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest Jack Nicholson, Louise Fletcher y Michael Berryman

1977 Rocky Sylvester Stallone, Carl Weathers y Talia Shire

1978 Annie Hall Woody Allen, Diane Keaton y Tony Roberts

1979 The Deer Hunter Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken y John Cazale

1980 Kramer vs. Kramer Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep y Jane Alexander

1981 Ordinary People Donald Sutherland, Mary Tyler Moore y Judd Hirsch

1982 Chariots of Fire Ben Cross, Ian Charleson y Nicholas Farrell

1983 Gandhi Ben Kingsley, John Gielgud y Candice Bergen

1984 Terms of Endearment Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger y Jack Nicholson

1985 Amadeus F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hulce y Elizabeth Berridge

1986 Out of Africa Meryl Streep, Robert Redford y Klaus Maria Brandauer

1987 Platoon Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger y Willem Dafoe

1988 The Last Emperor John Lone, Joan Chen y Peter O’Toole

1989 Rain Man Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise y Valeria Golino

1990 Driving Miss Daisy Morgan Freeman, Jessica Tandy y Dan Aykroyd

1991 Dances with Wolves Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell y Graham Greene

1992 The Silence of the Lambs Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins y Lawrence A. Bonney

1993 Unforgiven Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman y Morgan Freeman

1994 Schindler’s List Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes y Ben Kingsley

1995 Forrest Gump Tom Hanks, Robin Wright y Gary Sinise

1996 Braveheart Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau y Patrick McGoohan

1997 The English Patient Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche y Willem Dafoe

1998 Titanic Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winsley y Billy Zane

1999 Shakespeare in Love Gwyneth Paltrow, Joseph Fiennes y Geoffrey Rush

2000 American Beauty Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening y Thora Birch

2001 Gladiator Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix y Connie Nielsen

2002 A Beautiful Mind Russell Crowe, Ed Harris y Jennifer Connelly

2003 Chicago Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones y Richard Gere

2004 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen e Ian McKellen

2005 Million Dollar Baby Hilary Swank, Clint Eastwood y Morgan Freeman

2006 Crash Don Cheadle, Sandra Bullock y Thandie Newton

2007 The Departed Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon y Jack Nicholson

2008 No Country for Old Men Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem y Josh Brolin

2009 Slumdog Millionaire Dev Patel, Freida Pinto y Saurabh Shukla

2010 The Hurt Locker Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie y Brian Geraghty

2011 The King’s Speech Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush y Helena Bonham Carter

2012 The Artist Jean Dujardin, Bérénice Bejo y John Goodman

2013 Argo Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston y John Goodman

2014 12 Years A Slave Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Kenneth Williams y Michael Fassbender

2015 Birdman or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance Michael Keaton, Zach Galifianakis y Edward Norton