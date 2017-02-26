Descubre qué película ganó el Oscar en el año en que naciste

Te compartimos una lista con las películas premiadas con el Óscar de los últimos 50 años.

Estatuilla de los premios Óscar. Foto: Shutterstock
Por: Esvin Lopez

Este domingo 26 de febrero se realiza la 89 entrega de los Premios Óscar de la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas a las mejores películas del 2016.

La ceremonia se lleva a cabo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles y se espera que el musical “La La Land” arrase con la mayor cantidad de estatuillas, ya que ha sido nominada a Mejor película, Mejor director, Mejor actor y Mejor actriz, entre otras.

Sin embargo, antes de saber cuál será premiada como la Mejor Película del año pasado, ¿te gustaría saber cuáles son las galardonadas de los últimos años?

La siguiente lista menciona las películas ganadoras de los últimos 50 años, pero hemos colocado el año en que fueron premiadas con la finalidad de que pueda coincidir con tu año de nacimiento.

AÑO PELÍCULA PROTAGONISTAS
1967 A Man for All Seasons Paul Scofield, Wendy Hiller y Robert Shaw
1968 In the Heat of the Night Sidney Poitier Rod Steiger y Warren Oates
1969 Oliver Mark Lester, Ron Moody y Shani Wallis
1970 Midnight Cowboy Midnight Cowboy
1971 Patton George C. Scott, Karl Malden y Stephen Young
1972 The French Connection Gene Hackman, Roy Scheider y Fernando Rey
1973 The Godfather Marlon Brando, Al Pacino y James Caan
1974 The Sting Paul Newman, Robert Redford y Robert Shaw
1975 The Godfather: Part II Al Pacino, Robert De Niro y Robert Duvall
1976 One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest Jack Nicholson, Louise Fletcher y Michael Berryman
1977 Rocky Sylvester Stallone, Carl Weathers y Talia Shire
1978 Annie Hall Woody Allen, Diane Keaton y Tony Roberts
1979 The Deer Hunter Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken y John Cazale
1980 Kramer vs. Kramer Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep y Jane Alexander
1981 Ordinary People Donald Sutherland, Mary Tyler Moore y Judd Hirsch
1982 Chariots of Fire Ben Cross, Ian Charleson y Nicholas Farrell
1983 Gandhi Ben Kingsley, John Gielgud y Candice Bergen
1984 Terms of Endearment Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger y Jack Nicholson
1985 Amadeus F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hulce y Elizabeth Berridge
1986 Out of Africa Meryl Streep, Robert Redford y Klaus Maria Brandauer
1987 Platoon Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger y Willem Dafoe
1988 The Last Emperor John Lone, Joan Chen y Peter O’Toole
1989 Rain Man Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise y Valeria Golino
1990 Driving Miss Daisy Morgan Freeman, Jessica Tandy y Dan Aykroyd
1991 Dances with Wolves Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell y Graham Greene
1992 The Silence of the Lambs Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins y Lawrence A. Bonney
1993 Unforgiven Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman y Morgan Freeman
1994 Schindler’s List Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes y Ben Kingsley
1995 Forrest Gump Tom Hanks, Robin Wright y Gary Sinise
1996 Braveheart Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau y Patrick McGoohan
1997 The English Patient Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche y Willem Dafoe
1998 Titanic Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winsley y Billy Zane
1999 Shakespeare in Love Gwyneth Paltrow, Joseph Fiennes y Geoffrey Rush
2000 American Beauty Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening y Thora Birch
2001 Gladiator Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix y Connie Nielsen
2002 A Beautiful Mind Russell Crowe, Ed Harris y Jennifer Connelly
2003 Chicago Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones y Richard Gere
2004 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen e Ian McKellen
2005 Million Dollar Baby Hilary Swank, Clint Eastwood y Morgan Freeman
2006 Crash Don Cheadle, Sandra Bullock y Thandie Newton
2007 The Departed Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon y Jack Nicholson
2008 No Country for Old Men Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem y Josh Brolin
2009 Slumdog Millionaire Dev Patel, Freida Pinto y Saurabh Shukla
2010 The Hurt Locker Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie y Brian Geraghty
2011 The King’s Speech Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush y Helena Bonham Carter
2012 The Artist Jean Dujardin, Bérénice Bejo y John Goodman
2013 Argo Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston y John Goodman
2014 12 Years A Slave Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Kenneth Williams y Michael Fassbender
2015 Birdman or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance Michael Keaton, Zach Galifianakis y Edward Norton
2016 Spotlight Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton y Rachel McAdams
