Descubre qué película ganó el Oscar en el año en que naciste
Te compartimos una lista con las películas premiadas con el Óscar de los últimos 50 años.
Este domingo 26 de febrero se realiza la 89 entrega de los Premios Óscar de la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas a las mejores películas del 2016.
La ceremonia se lleva a cabo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles y se espera que el musical “La La Land” arrase con la mayor cantidad de estatuillas, ya que ha sido nominada a Mejor película, Mejor director, Mejor actor y Mejor actriz, entre otras.
Sin embargo, antes de saber cuál será premiada como la Mejor Película del año pasado, ¿te gustaría saber cuáles son las galardonadas de los últimos años?
La siguiente lista menciona las películas ganadoras de los últimos 50 años, pero hemos colocado el año en que fueron premiadas con la finalidad de que pueda coincidir con tu año de nacimiento.
|AÑO
|PELÍCULA
|PROTAGONISTAS
|1967
|A Man for All Seasons
|Paul Scofield, Wendy Hiller y Robert Shaw
|1968
|In the Heat of the Night
|Sidney Poitier Rod Steiger y Warren Oates
|1969
|Oliver
|Mark Lester, Ron Moody y Shani Wallis
|1970
|Midnight Cowboy
|Midnight Cowboy
|1971
|Patton
|George C. Scott, Karl Malden y Stephen Young
|1972
|The French Connection
|Gene Hackman, Roy Scheider y Fernando Rey
|1973
|The Godfather
|Marlon Brando, Al Pacino y James Caan
|1974
|The Sting
|Paul Newman, Robert Redford y Robert Shaw
|1975
|The Godfather: Part II
|Al Pacino, Robert De Niro y Robert Duvall
|1976
|One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
|Jack Nicholson, Louise Fletcher y Michael Berryman
|1977
|Rocky
|Sylvester Stallone, Carl Weathers y Talia Shire
|1978
|Annie Hall
|Woody Allen, Diane Keaton y Tony Roberts
|1979
|The Deer Hunter
|Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken y John Cazale
|1980
|Kramer vs. Kramer
|Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep y Jane Alexander
|1981
|Ordinary People
|Donald Sutherland, Mary Tyler Moore y Judd Hirsch
|1982
|Chariots of Fire
|Ben Cross, Ian Charleson y Nicholas Farrell
|1983
|Gandhi
|Ben Kingsley, John Gielgud y Candice Bergen
|1984
|Terms of Endearment
|Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger y Jack Nicholson
|1985
|Amadeus
|F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hulce y Elizabeth Berridge
|1986
|Out of Africa
|Meryl Streep, Robert Redford y Klaus Maria Brandauer
|1987
|Platoon
|Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger y Willem Dafoe
|1988
|The Last Emperor
|John Lone, Joan Chen y Peter O’Toole
|1989
|Rain Man
|Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise y Valeria Golino
|1990
|Driving Miss Daisy
|Morgan Freeman, Jessica Tandy y Dan Aykroyd
|1991
|Dances with Wolves
|Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell y Graham Greene
|1992
|The Silence of the Lambs
|Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins y Lawrence A. Bonney
|1993
|Unforgiven
|Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman y Morgan Freeman
|1994
|Schindler’s List
|Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes y Ben Kingsley
|1995
|Forrest Gump
|Tom Hanks, Robin Wright y Gary Sinise
|1996
|Braveheart
|Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau y Patrick McGoohan
|1997
|The English Patient
|Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche y Willem Dafoe
|1998
|Titanic
|Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winsley y Billy Zane
|1999
|Shakespeare in Love
|Gwyneth Paltrow, Joseph Fiennes y Geoffrey Rush
|2000
|American Beauty
|Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening y Thora Birch
|2001
|Gladiator
|Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix y Connie Nielsen
|2002
|A Beautiful Mind
|Russell Crowe, Ed Harris y Jennifer Connelly
|2003
|Chicago
|Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones y Richard Gere
|2004
|The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
|Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen e Ian McKellen
|2005
|Million Dollar Baby
|Hilary Swank, Clint Eastwood y Morgan Freeman
|2006
|Crash
|Don Cheadle, Sandra Bullock y Thandie Newton
|2007
|The Departed
|Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon y Jack Nicholson
|2008
|No Country for Old Men
|Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem y Josh Brolin
|2009
|Slumdog Millionaire
|Dev Patel, Freida Pinto y Saurabh Shukla
|2010
|The Hurt Locker
|Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie y Brian Geraghty
|2011
|The King’s Speech
|Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush y Helena Bonham Carter
|2012
|The Artist
|Jean Dujardin, Bérénice Bejo y John Goodman
|2013
|Argo
|Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston y John Goodman
|2014
|12 Years A Slave
|Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Kenneth Williams y Michael Fassbender
|2015
|Birdman or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance
|Michael Keaton, Zach Galifianakis y Edward Norton
|2016
|Spotlight
|Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton y Rachel McAdams