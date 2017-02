¡Sorpresa! ¿Adele ha revelado que está casada?

I just finished my 107 shows in 10 months. 100% live every night. I bloody smashed it, even if I do say so myself. You lot have been incredible, every night you've been so beautiful, loving and engaged. My band and my crew you made the whole thing turn. And my beautiful family made it easy for me to do. Big love x

