Lista completa de los ganadores de los Premios Grammy 2017

Álbum del año:

“25” Adele

“Lemonade” Beyonce

“Purpose” Justin Bieber

“Views” Drake

“A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” Sturgill Simpson

Grabación del año:

“Hello,” Adele

“Formation”, Beyonce

“7 Years,” Lukas Graham

“Work,” Rihanna featuring Drake

“Stressed Out,” Twenty one pilots

Canción del año (galardón para el compositor):

“Formation,” Beyonce, Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan y Michael L. Williams II

“Hello,” Adele y Greg Kurstin

“I Took a Pill In Ibiza,” Mike Posner

“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran y Benjamin Levin

“7 Years,” Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard y Morten Ristorp

Mejor artista revelación:

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson Paak

Mejor actuación en solitario:

“Hello,” Adele

“Hold Up,” Beyonce

“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber

“Piece by Piece (Idol Version),” Kelly Clarkson

“Dangerous Woman,” Ariana Grande

Mejor actuación en dúo o grupo:

“Closer,” The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“7 Years,” Lukas Graham

“Work,” Rihanna featuring Drake

“Cheap Thrills,” Sia featuring Sean Paul

“Stressed Out,” twenty one pilots

Mejor álbum vocal pop tradicional:

“Cinema,” Andrea Bocelli

“Fallen Angels,” Bob Dylan

“Stages Live,” Josh Groban

“Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin,” Willie Nelson

“Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway,” Barbra Streisand.

Mejor álbum vocal pop:

“25,” Adele

“Purpose,” Justin Bieber

“Dangerous Woman,” Ariana Grande

“Confident,” Demi Lovato

“This Is Acting,” Sia

Mejor álbum de dance/electrónica:

“Skin,” Flume

“Electronica 1: The Time Machine,” Jean-Michel Jarre

“Epoch,” Tycho

“Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future,” Underworld

“Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII,” Louie Vega

Mejor álbum de rock:

“California,” Blink-182

“Tell Me I’m Pretty,” Cage the Elephant

“Magma,” Gojira

“Death of a Bachelor,” Panic! at the Disco

“Weezer,” Weezer

Mejor álbum de música alternativa:

“22, A Million,” Bon Iver

“Blackstar,” David Bowie

“The Hope Six Demolition Project,” PJ Harvey

“Post Pop Depression,” Iggy Pop

“A Moon Shaped Pool,” Radiohead

Mejor álbum urbana contemporánea:

“Lemonade,” Beyonce

“Ology,” Gallant

“We Are King,” KING

“Malibu,” Anderson Paak

“Anti,” Rihanna

Mejor álbum R&B:

“In My Mind,” BJ the Chicago Kid

“Lalah Hathaway Live,” Lalah Hathaway

“Velvet Portraits,” Terrace Martin

“Healing Season,” Mint Condition

“Smoove Jones,” Mya

Mejor álbum de rap:

“Coloring Book,” Chance the Rapper

“And the Anonymous Nobody,” De La Soul

“Major Key,” DJ Khaled

“Views,” Drake

“Blank Face LP,” ScHoolboy Q

“The Life of Pablo,” Kanye West

Mejor álbum de country:

“Big Day In A Small Town,” Brandy Clark

“Full Circle,” Loretta Lynn

“Hero,” Maren Morris

“A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” Sturgill Simpson

“Ripcord,” Keith Urban

Mejor álbum jazz vocal:

“Sound of Red,” Rene Marie

“Upward Spiral,” Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling

“Take Me to the Alley,” Gregory Porter

“Harlem On My Mind,” Catherine Russell

“The Sting Variations,” The Tierney Sutton Band

Mejor álbum jazz instrumental:

“Book of Intuition,” Kenny Barron Trio

“Dr. Um,” Peter Erskine

“Sunday Night at the Vanguard,” The Fred Hersch Trio

“Nearness,” Joshua Redman Brad Mehldau

“Country for Old Men,” John Scofield

Mejor compilación de banda sonora para medios audiovisuales:

“Amy”

“Miles Ahead”

“Straight Outta Compton”

“Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition)”

“Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1”

Productor del año:

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

Mejor vídeo musical:

“Formation,” Beyonce

“River,” Leon Bridges

“Up&Up,” Coldplay

“Gosh,” Jamie xx

“Upside Down Inside Out,” OK Go

Mejor película musical:

“I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead,” Steve Aoki

“The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years,” The Beatles

“Lemonade,” Beyonce

“The Music of Strangers,” Yo-Yo Ma The Silk Road Ensemble

“American Saturday Night: Live from the Grand Ole Opry,” Various artists