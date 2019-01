“Es mi vagina y mis órganos reproductivos”, dice molesta Ronda Rousey

View this post on Instagram

@sashabankswwe thank you for the pushing me to a whole new level last night. I don’t know if I’ll ever choose to be your friend. But to respect you isn’t a choice, because you demand it. So with all due respect, thank you for the challenge. I look forward to the next one #RondaVsSasha #4horsewomenvsfauxhorsewomen #rowdyhartvsbosshugconnection If you missed the #RoyalRumble action last night check the link in my bio