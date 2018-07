Exámenes físicos de Cristiano Ronaldo revelaron datos sorprendentes a la Juve

Advanced SIXPAD has launched in UK finally. You can manage your training via your smartphone. Check out the innovative product that I co-developed! Also Europe’s first SIXPAD store has opened in Westfield London! Check www.sixpad.uk @sixpad_europe #SIXPADSQUAD #SIXPAD

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 18, 2018 at 10:05am PDT