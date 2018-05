Georgina Rodríguez confiesa su secreto, ¿por qué no sonríe a plenitud en público?

Georgi new post.✨ “Good morning.❣️ How nice it is when you meet good people on your way! Thanks for making me enjoy this day so much 💓 Glamor magazine for the month of June is already on sale, where you can find the photo session they did and many more things!”😘// 29 may

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez.🥀 (@georginarodriguez__fan) on May 29, 2018 at 3:55am PDT