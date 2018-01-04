Andy Murray le da otra mala noticia a los aficionados al tenis

Las lesiones siguen manteniendo al margen al británico Andy Murray. El exnúmero uno del mundo, que no compite en el circuito ATP desde julio, anunció este jueves que tampoco participará en el Abierto de Australia 2018, a disputarse este mes de enero.
Lee también: FOTO. La tenista más bella del mundo enamora con un sexy traje de baño en Australia
Murray explicó que su salida se debe a que no se siente lo suficientemente recuperado de una lesión en la cadera.
"Desgraciadamente no podré jugar en Melbourne este año porqué todavía no estoy preparado para ser competitivo", dijo el tenista de 30 años en un comunicado. "Espero poder jugar de nuevo muy pronto", agregó, indicando que estudiará "todas las opciones" para curarse de su lesión.
Murray: “Sadly I won’t be playing in Melbourne this year, as I am not yet ready to compete. I’ll be flying home shortly to assess all the options.”
Good luck for the rest of ‘18, @andy_murray, you’ll be missed! https://t.co/yzRIypFXM7
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 4, 2018
Murray, actual clasificado 16 del ranking mundial, no juega desde su eliminación en cuartos de final del torneo de Wimbledon, el año pasado.
Brisbane, el preludio
La participación de Murray en el Abierto de Australia ya había quedado como una incógnita después de que anunciara su salida del torneo de Brisbane, competencia que inaugura la temporada de tenis.
"Lamento anunciar que debo retirarme del torneo de Brisbane. Estaba aquí con la firme intención de arrancar con fuerza el año pero desgraciadamente mi equipo y yo sentimos que no estoy todavía donde debería estar para jugar al más alto nivel", declaró el tenista escocés.
Hey everyone.. Just wanted to write a little message on here for anyone interested in what in going through right now. Firstly I want to apologise to @brisbanetennis for withdrawing at late notice and to everyone who wanted to come along to watch me play(or lose😇) The organisers couldn't have been more understanding and supportive and I'll always remember that. Thank you. I've obviously been going through a really difficult period with my hip for a long time and have sought council from a number of hip specialists. Having been recommended to treat my hip conservatively since the US Open I have done everything asked of me from a rehab perspective and worked extremely hard to try get back on the court competing. Having played practice sets here in Brisbane with some top players unfortunately this hasn't worked yet to get me to the level I would like so I have to reassess my options. Obviously continuing rehab is one option and giving my hip more time to recover. Surgery is also an option but the chances of a successful outcome are not as I high as I would like which has made this my secondary option and my hope has been to avoid that. However this is something I may have to consider but let's hope not. I choose this pic as the little kid inside me just wants to play tennis and Compete.. I genuinely miss it so much and i would give anything to be back out there. I didn't realise until these last few months just how much I love this game. Everytime I wake up from sleeping or napping i hope that it's better and it's quite demoralising when you get on the court it's not at the level you need it to be to compete at this level. In the short term I'm going to be staying in Australia for the next couple of days to see if my hip settles down a bit and will decide by the weekend whether to stay out here or fly home to assess what I do next. Sorry for the long post but I wanted to keep everyone in the loop and get this off my chest as it's really hurting inside. Hope to see you back on the court soon 🎾😢❤️
Murray aceptó, sin embargo, sustituir al serbio Novak Djokovic (también lesionado) en un torneo de exhibición de Abu Dabi. Fue en un partido a un único set, el cual perdió por 6-2 ante el español Roberto Bautista.