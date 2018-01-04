Andy Murray le da otra mala noticia a los aficionados al tenis

Las lesiones siguen manteniendo al margen al británico Andy Murray. El exnúmero uno del mundo, que no compite en el circuito ATP desde julio, anunció este jueves que tampoco participará en el Abierto de Australia 2018, a disputarse este mes de enero.

Murray explicó que su salida se debe a que no se siente lo suficientemente recuperado de una lesión en la cadera.

"Desgraciadamente no podré jugar en Melbourne este año porqué todavía no estoy preparado para ser competitivo", dijo el tenista de 30 años en un comunicado. "Espero poder jugar de nuevo muy pronto", agregó, indicando que estudiará "todas las opciones" para curarse de su lesión.

Murray: “Sadly I won’t be playing in Melbourne this year, as I am not yet ready to compete. I’ll be flying home shortly to assess all the options.”

Good luck for the rest of ‘18, @andy_murray, you’ll be missed! https://t.co/yzRIypFXM7

— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 4, 2018