El secreto de Jennifer Aniston para no envejecer está en esta bebida

Cada vez que vemos a Jennifer Aniston aparece en una alfombra roja nos demuestra que el tiempo no pasa por ella.
No es que ella deje de envejecer, sino que cuida mucho lo que come, es constante con su rutina de ejercicios.
Además, tiene un secreto que pocos conocen: Smoothie con colágeno.
La receta es:
- Polvo de proteína pura
- Plátano
- Arándanos
- Cerezas congeladas
- Stevia
- Mezcla de vegetales verdes
- Polvo de maca
- Cacao en polvo
- Péptidos de colágeno, ingrediente estrella
Esta receta fue revelada por ella misma en el sitio Well and Good, donde dejó claro que ama la vida saludable.
¿Qué son los Péptidos de colágeno?
Se trata de proteínas puras, libres de grasa y carbohidratos que no contiene químicos ni conservadores.
Son pequeñas moléculas que son ricas en aminoácidos y ayudan al crecimiento de las uñas, el cabello y a darle a la piel un aspecto lozano incomparable.
