Miss Canadá explota sus poderosos atributos con una transparencia de cuerpo completo

Live life the way you want. Be yourself. Live for YOU. Be what you want to be. People will label you and try to fit you into their projected views and standards. Be brave. Be courageous. Be kind. Be compassionate. Be conservative. Be conventional. Be liberal. Be unassuming. Be free. Be considerate. Be passionate. Be sexy. BE YOU. Be whatever you want to be. *Oh, and don't don't tell anyone else what they should be.* Photo by @ashleyhfx @appleheadboudoir

A post shared by Siera Bearchell (@sierabearchell) on Apr 30, 2017 at 10:49am PDT