Así era Siera Bearchell antes de ser Miss Canadá

This is the generation of body diversity. This is the time we start working together to redefine the global vision of beauty. THANK YOU for every message, every comment and every story you have shared with me. 🙏🏻 I was proud to the point of tears to represent myself, my country, and the women of the world. I promise you, this is just the beginning.🇨🇦🙌🏻 #confidentlybeautiful #missuniverse #misscanada

Siera Bearchell (@sierabearchell) on Jan 30, 2017