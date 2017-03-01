Una buena razón motiva a que cientos de mujeres muestren su celulitis en Instagram

If you all told me this time last year, I'd be doing this, I would have lost my shit on you. "Are you kidding?!" "I can't show that!!" "It's apart of myself I've been trying to get rid of for years!!" "Not until it's gone." "Not until I'm smoother." "Not until I'm leaner." "Not until I'm different." The reason why these thoughts are particularly harmful in re to cellulite is that cellulite is LITERALLY harmless. It has nothing to do with health. Nothing to do with health. Btw, nothing to do with health. Nothing to do with; Physical capabilities. Agility. Stamina. None of it. It is ONLY a cosmetic issue. 🚫 Cosmetic. Cos•me•tic It exists in 90% of women. 👈 It doesn't discriminate against body types, it happens at different levels of body fat %'s, from body posi fat babes, to thinner women like me, to bikini competitors. 👈 It's COMPLETELY IRRELEVANT TO YOUR HEALTH. IT HAS NO INDICATION OF YOUR ATHLETICISM. IT SURE AS SHIT IS NOT AN INDICATOR OF YOUR BEAUTY ✨💞 It exists in 90 fucking percent of women because we are genetically predisposed to having it. THE 👏 EXACT 👏 SAME 👏 WAY 👏 MEN 👏 ARE 👏 GENETICALLY 👏 PREDISPOSED 👏 TO 👏 HAVING 👏 BEARDS 👏 As if a freckle. Or birthmark. Or being born with brown hair vs red hair. It just exists! 🤷‍♀️💁🤗 It's still difficult for me to accept, but I keep these facts in place and I try hard to know my body isn't doing anything wrong. My body isn't against me. 💓 This is how it looks. This is me. 🤙 And it's okay for you to be you too. Rock it, boo. #happysaturday #cellulitesaturday #cellulite #cantspellcellulitewithoutulit #litaf #nowrongwaytobeawoman #loveyourself

