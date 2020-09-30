“Mi sexualidad es sanadora”; pastora deja la vida religiosa y se convierte en stripper

Nikole Mitchell se crió en una familia conservadora de cristianos bautistas en Minnesota, Estados Unidos. Creció, se casó y se involucró, junto a su entonces esposo, en una iglesia local, hasta convertirse en pastora.
Sin embargo, había algo que para ella no encajaba, y se dio cuenta de qué era después de asistir a un evento LGTBIQ+, en 2016: era bisexual. A partir de allí, todo cambió para ella; se alejó de la vida religiosa, dejó los sermones y se convirtió en stripper.
Mitchell, de 36 años de edad, ahora es una estrella en la plataforma OnlyFans, donde publica fotos y videos eróticos para sus suscriptores a cambio de una módica cuota de 25 dólares (unos 195 quetzáles) al mes.
Sin embargo, Mitchell explica que no fue fácil revelar al mundo quién realmente era.
“Sabía que lo perdería todo”
“Siempre quise ser stripper, pero desde joven me hicieron creer que mis deseos y cuerpo eran pecaminosos y malos”, dijo en declaraciones recogidas por el New York Post.
Mitchell relata que se convirtió en pastora en 2016, luego de que los líderes de la iglesia la invitaran. “Era lo que había soñado durante años: estar en un escenario frente a miles de personas”, comentó al mismo medio.
Cuenta que ese mismo año asistió a una obra de teatro, y que el espectáculo le ayudó a darse cuenta de que se identificaba como bisexual, algo que le traería conflictos en su oficio como pastora.
“Sabía que si revelaba mi naturaleza lo perdería todo, ya que la iglesia no da la bienvenida a las personas LGBTI+”, señaló.
En consecuencia, en 2017 renunció a su rol de líder religiosa y empezó de cero.
Confiesa que comenzó a sentirse atraída por el modelaje de lencería, por lo que se inscribió a una clase en la que tuvo la oportunidad de hacer una sesión de fotos desnuda, lo cual fue una revelación para ella. “Lloré porque nunca me había sentido tan santa y sagrada en mi vida. Nunca me sentí tan sexy y liberada como en esa ocasión”, comentó.
En 2019, se separó de su exesposo y creó una cuenta en OnlyFans, donde comparte contenido exclusivo para sus miles de seguidores. Además, se convirtió en “coach” de vida y ofrece diferentes cursos sobre sexualidad, autoestima y éxito económico a través de su sitio web.
“Cada persona tiene derecho a expresarse de la manera que le parezca bien. Mi sexualidad es sanadora y sagrada, y cuando le doy este regalo a la gente, se bendicen”, concluyó Mitchell.
