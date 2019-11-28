EN IMÁGENES. Así se vivió el tradicional desfile de Acción de Gracias en Nueva York

Globos gigantes con las figuras de personajes como “Snoopy”, “Charlie Brown”, “Bob Esponja”, “Goku”y “Spider-Man”, entre otros, sorprendieron a chicos y grandes en el tradicional desfile de Día de Acción de Gracias, organizado por la cadena Macy's.

El desfile arrancó a eso de las 09:00 (hora local) en el Central Park West y la calle 77, avanzando hacia Columbus Circle y pasando por Central Park South y la Sexta Avenida, hasta terminar en West 34th Street y la 7.a avenida, en Macy's Herald Square.

Se anticipaba la participación de unos 3 millones y medio de personas.

Un “Snoopy” astronauta fue una de las principales atracciones del desfile de este año, al cual se sumaban también artistas de la talla de Celine Dion, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Idina Menzel, Ozuna y Lea Michelle, entre otros.

Además, el desfile contaba con la participación de unos 8 mil voluntarios, así como bandas, cantantes y una veintena de carrozas, cerrando con nada más y nada menos que con el mismísimo Santa Claus.

Look who's jingling all the way down 34th Street & ringing in the holidays! Hi 👋 Santa! #holidaysarehere #macysparade pic.twitter.com/t75GT6LQDt — Macy's (@Macys) November 28, 2019

¡Mira las imágenes del colorido desfile del Día de Acción de Gracias!

BRB taking a quick trip to the Underworld with Tony award-winning musical @hadestown. #macysparade pic.twitter.com/MKD5VDchte — Macy's (@Macys) November 28, 2019

Say hello to the Super Saiyan Blue Goku from the @DragonBallSuper series. The saiyan warrior is peaceful, loving, and good-natured much like the energy of our #MacysParade. @nbc pic.twitter.com/X8nJLqtmMJ — Macy's (@Macys) November 28, 2019

This is @SpongeBob’s third balloon in the #MacysParade! When he made his debut, he was the first square balloon in the Parade. 🍍🌊 #MacysParade @nbc pic.twitter.com/4w8HG2N763 — Macy's (@Macys) November 28, 2019

This deliciously colorful @Entenmanns float came to life with more than 15 gallons of paint and over 100 hours of painting! Enjoy the #MacysParade Studio artists' hardwork with a performance from @jimmyfallon and @theroots. @nbc pic.twitter.com/hmmAs9Trk4 — Macy's (@Macys) November 28, 2019

That chill you feel in the air is @LeaMichele's beautiful voice on our winter wonderland themed Central Park float. #macysparade pic.twitter.com/CNVSSCrfJa — Macy's (@Macys) November 28, 2019

Viento amenazó el desfile

Horas antes, la actividad se había visto amenazada por los fuertes vientos que azotan Nueva York y varias regiones de Estados Unidos.

El país se ha visto afectado en este descanso largo por un "evento meteorológico extremadamente activo", según dijo el NWS en un boletín de alerta.

No obstante, media hora antes de comenzar el desfile, Susan Tecero, vicepresidenta de Macy's, anunció que los globos sí podrían volar, aunque a menor altura.

El desfile, organizado por la cadena de tiendas, es uno de los eventos más esperados por los neoyorquinos, y habitualmente cuenta con la participación de importantes figuras de la música y la televisión.