EN IMÁGENES. Así se vivió el tradicional desfile de Acción de Gracias en Nueva York

Pese a las gélidas temperaturas que golpearon Nueva York este jueves, miles de personas se reunieron para ver el paso del tradicional desfile de globos gigantes, organizado por la tienda Macy's.

Por Carlos Alfredo Ordoñez

Globos gigantes con las figuras de personajes como “Snoopy”, “Charlie Brown”, “Bob Esponja”, “Goku”y “Spider-Man”, entre otros, sorprendieron a chicos y grandes en el tradicional desfile de Día de Acción de Gracias, organizado por la cadena Macy's.

El desfile arrancó a eso de las 09:00 (hora local) en el Central Park West y la calle 77, avanzando hacia Columbus Circle y pasando por Central Park South y la Sexta Avenida, hasta terminar en West 34th Street y la 7.a avenida, en Macy's Herald Square.

Se anticipaba la participación de unos 3 millones y medio de personas.

Un “Snoopy” astronauta fue una de las principales atracciones del desfile de este año, al cual se sumaban también artistas de la talla de Celine Dion, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Idina Menzel, Ozuna y Lea Michelle, entre otros.

Además, el desfile contaba con la participación de unos 8 mil voluntarios, así como bandas, cantantes y una veintena de carrozas, cerrando con nada más y nada menos que con el mismísimo Santa Claus.

¡Mira las imágenes del colorido desfile del Día de Acción de Gracias!

Viento amenazó el desfile

Horas antes, la actividad se había visto amenazada por los fuertes vientos que azotan Nueva York y varias regiones de Estados Unidos.

El país se ha visto afectado en este descanso largo por un "evento meteorológico extremadamente activo", según dijo el NWS en un boletín de alerta.

No obstante, media hora antes de comenzar el desfile, Susan Tecero, vicepresidenta de Macy's, anunció que los globos sí podrían volar, aunque a menor altura.

El desfile, organizado por la cadena de tiendas, es uno de los eventos más esperados por los neoyorquinos, y habitualmente cuenta con la participación de importantes figuras de la música y la televisión.

