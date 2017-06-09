Convierten un tren del metro en biblioteca en Nueva York
Un metro fue remodelado y simula la histórica sala de lectura de la Biblioteca Pública de esa Ciudad.
La agencia de transporte de la ciudad de Nueva York remodeló un tren del metro para simular el interior de la histórica sala de lectura de la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York. La iniciativa forma parte de un proyecto que también ofrece libros en formato electrónico gratis para los pasajeros.
Los viajeros podrán acceder gratuitamente a cientos de libros electrónicos durante las seis semanas que durará la campaña “Subway Library”, o biblioteca del metro.
We're excited to announce the launch of #SubwayLibrary, a new initiative between @nypl @bklynlibrary @queenslibrary @twwifi that provides subway riders in New York City with free access to hundreds of e-books and excerpts all ready to read on the train! All you have to do is connect to the free TransitWirelessWiFi while in an underground subway station and click on the SubwayLibrary.com prompt to start reading from a large selection of titles. Also look for this specially wrapped "library train," with the interior wrapped to look like our Rose Main Reading Room running on the E and F lines – riders who post a photo with the library train or a Subway Library poster using the hashtag #SubwayLibrary and tag @TWWiFi on Instagram or Twitter will be automatically entered to win prizes. 📚🚇
El vocero de la autoridad del transporte público MTA, Kevin Ortiz, dijo al diario New York Post que el tren biblioteca recorrerá dos rutas del metro.
Para el presidente de la biblioteca, Tony Marx, la promoción anima a la lectura y curiosidad, y agregó que la colaboración con la MTA está “bien encarrilada”.
Las bibliotecas públicas de Brooklyn y Queens también participan en el proyecto.
Con información de AP