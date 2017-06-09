Convierten un tren del metro en biblioteca en Nueva York

We're excited to announce the launch of #SubwayLibrary, a new initiative between @nypl @bklynlibrary @queenslibrary @twwifi that provides subway riders in New York City with free access to hundreds of e-books and excerpts all ready to read on the train! All you have to do is connect to the free TransitWirelessWiFi while in an underground subway station and click on the SubwayLibrary.com prompt to start reading from a large selection of titles. Also look for this specially wrapped "library train," with the interior wrapped to look like our Rose Main Reading Room running on the E and F lines – riders who post a photo with the library train or a Subway Library poster using the hashtag #SubwayLibrary and tag @TWWiFi on Instagram or Twitter will be automatically entered to win prizes. 📚🚇

