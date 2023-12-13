Critics Choice Awards: ¿Cuáles son las más nominadas? Conoce los detalles

"Barbie", "Oppenheimer", "Poor Things" y "Killers of the Flower Moon" lideran las nominaciones a los Critics Choice Awards 2024.
El 14 de enero de 2024 se llevará a cabo la entrega de los Critics Choice Awards a lo mejor del cine. Este 13 de diciembre fueron anunciados los nominados otorgados por un selecto grupo de periodistas de cine en televisión, radio, prensa escrita y digital.
La película “Barbie” tiene 18 nominaciones, le siguen “Oppenheimer” y “Poor Things”, con 13 cada una.
La ceremonia de entrega de los Critics Choice será conducida por Chelsea Handler. A continuación, la lista completa de los nominados:
Mejor Película
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
Mejor Actor
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Mejor Actriz
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee – Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Charles Melton – May December
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Julianne Moore – May December
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Mejor Actor/Actriz Joven
- Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie
- Calah Lane – Wonka
- Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall
- Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
- Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator
Mejor Reparto
- Air
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
Mejor Director
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Greta Gerwig – Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
- Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Guión Adaptado
- Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
- Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
- Tony McNamara – Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Comedia
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Bottoms
- The Holdovers
- No Hard Feelings
- Poor Things
Mejor Película de Animación
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
Mejor Película Extranjera
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Godzilla Minus One
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Taste of Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor Canción
- “Dance the Night” – Barbie
- “I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
- “Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- “Road to Freedom” – Rustin
- “This Wish” – Wish
- “What Was I Made For” – Barbie
