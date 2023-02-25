Checha PaizChecha Paiz
Annie Awards: Guillermo del Toro obtiene varios premios por Pinocchio

sábado 25 de febrero de 2023 11:09 PM
Sandy Sandoval
Guillermo del Toro
“Pinocchio” de Guillermo del Toro lideraba las nominaciones a los Annie Awards 2023 con 9 menciones y fue las más premiada de la noche.
Los Annie Awards 2023 son premios entregados por ASIFA-Hollywood a lo mejor en el mundo de la animación. Este sábado 25 de febrero se llevaron a cabo en el UCLA’s Royce Hall.

“Pinocchio” de Guillermo del Toro lideraba las nominaciones a los Annie Awards 2023 con 9 menciones y fue las más premiada de la noche. Acá los ganadores:

Mejor Producción en Película Animada: Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro

Mejor Diseño de Personajes: Taylor Krahenbuhl por The Bad Guys

Mejor Música en Película Animada: Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Patrick McHale y Guillermo del Toro por Pinocchio.

Mejor Cortometraje Animado: Ice Merchants

Mejor Animación de Personajes – Videojuego: Cuphead

Mejor Animación de Personaje – Tucker Barrie por Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro

Mejor Edición – Gato con botas

Premio Winsor Mccay – Pete Docter

Mejor Guion en Película – Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley y Elisabeth Holm por Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Mejor Dirección en Película – Guillermo del Toro y Mark Gustafson por Pinocchio

Mejor Película Animada – Guillermo del Toro por Pinocchio

