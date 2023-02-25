Annie Awards: nominados y detalles del evento

Los Annie Awards son un buen medidor de lo que veremos en los Oscars. Normalmente entre 3 y 4 nominadas a Mejor Película en los Annies también reciben la nominación de la Academia.

Los Annie Awards 2023 son premios entregados por ASIFA-Hollywood a lo mejor en el mundo de la animación. Estos son determinados por miembros de la industria y que a diferencia del resto de entregas no se dejan llevar por el populismo.

En años pasados, hemos visto a “Klaus” triunfar por encima de “Toy Story 4”, “How to Train Your Dragon 2” derrotar a “Big Hero 6” y hasta a “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” dejar atrás a “Encanto”.

“Pinocchio” de Guillermo del Toro lidera las nominaciones a los Annie Awards 2023 con 9 menciones. Acá las principales nominaciones:

Mejor Película

“Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Wendell & Wild”

Mejor Película Independiente

“Charlotte”

“Inu-Oh”

“Little Nicholas, Happy As Can Be”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“My Father’s Dragon”

Mejor Producción Especial

“Prehistoric Planet”

“Superworm”

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The House”

“The Sandman”

Mejor Cortometraje

“Amok”

“Black Slide”

“Ice Merchants”

“Love, Dad”

“The Flying Sailor”

Mejor Película de Estudiante

“Au revoir Jérôme!”

“Birdsong”

“Synchronie Passagère”

“The Most Boring Granny in the Whole World”

“The Soloists”

Mejores Efectos en Película

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

“The Sea Beast”

Mejor Dirección en Película

“Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red” – Domee Shi

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” – Dean Fleischer Camp, Kirsten Lepore, Stephen Chiodo

“My Father’s Dragon” – Nora Twomey

“Wendell & Wild” – Henry Selick

Mejor Guion en Película

“Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red” – Jason Loftus

“Inu-Oh” – Akiko Nogi

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” – Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm

Mejor Animación de Personaje en Película

“Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red” – Teresa Falcone

“Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red, – Eric Anderson

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Tucker Barrie

“The Bad Guys” – Jorge Capote

“The Bad Guys” – Min Hong

Mejor Animación de Personajes – Live Action

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – Daniel Barrett, Stuart Adcock, Todd Labonte, Douglas McHale, Stephen Cullingford

“Beast” – Alvise Avati, Chris McGaw, Bora Şahin, Krzysztof Boyoko, Laurent Benhamo

“Finch” – Simon Allen, Harinarayan Rajeev, Paul Nelson, Matthias Schoenegger

“Jurassic World Dominion” – Jance Rubinchik, Alexander Lee, Rich Bentley, Antoine Verney Carron, Sally Wilson

“Peacemaker” – Michael Cozens, Mark Smith, Kai-Hua Lan, Selene McLean, Richard John Moore

Mejor Diseño de Personajes en Película

“Luck” – Massimiliano Narciso

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” – Jesús Alonso Iglesias

“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie” – Ida Hem

“The Bad Guys” – Taylor Krahenbuhl

“Wendell & Wild” – Pablo Lobato

Mejor Música en Película

“Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red” – Ludwig Göransson, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale

“Mad God” – Dan Wool

“The Bad Guys” – Daniel Pemberton

“The Sea Beast” – Mark Mancia, Nell Benjamin, Laurence O’Keefe

Mejor Diseño de Producción en Película

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

“Mad God” – Phil Tippett

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” – Nate Wragg, Joseph Feinsilver, Claire Keane, Wayne Tsay, Naveen Selvanathan

“The Bad Guys” – Luc Desmarchelier, Floriane Marchix

“The Sea Beast” – Matthias Lechner, Jung Woonyoung

Mejor Storyboarding en Película

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” – Nima Azarba

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” – Dave Feiss

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” – Anthony Holden

“Strange World” – Jeff Snow

“Strange World” – Javier Ledesma Barboll

Mejor Doblaje en Película

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – David Bradley (personaje: Geppetto)

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Gregory Mann (personaje: Pinocchio)

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” – Jenny Slate (personaje: Marcel)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” – Wagner Moura (personaje: Wolf)

“The Sea Beast” – Zaris-Angel Hator (personaje: Maisie Brumble)

Mejor Edición en Película

“Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear” – Tony Greenberg, Katie Bishop, Chloe Kloezeman, Axel Geddes, Tim Fox

“Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red” – Nicholas Smith, Steve Bloom, David Suther, Anna Wolitzky, Christopher Zuber

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Ken Schretzmann, Holly Klein, Emily Chiu, Hamilton Barrett

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” – James Ryan, ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalla Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody

“The Sea Beast” – Joyce Arrastica, ACE, Will Erokan, Vivek Sharma, Michael Hugh O’Donnell, Daniel Ortiz

Puedes ver la transmisión en: ►https://annieawards.org/watch-it-live

