Nominados y dónde ver la ceremonia de los Premios Emmy 2022

La 74ª edición de los Primetime Emmy Awards premian lo más destacado del panorama televisivo desde junio 2021 a mayo de 2022.

Los Premios Emmy se han dedicado a premiar lo mejor de la televisión estadounidense, ya sea desde series, películas, y el desempeño de los actores. Acá está la lista completa de los nominados para el Emmy 2022:

Mejor serie de drama

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

El juego del calamar

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Miniserie o película para tv

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Mejor actor de drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Mejor actriz de drama

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjakets

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Zendaya – Euphoria

Mejor actor de reparto de drama

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Park Hae-soo – Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

John Turturro – Severance

Christopher Walken – Severance

Oh Yeong-su – Squid Game

Mejor actriz de reparto de drama

Patricia Arquette – Severance

Julia Garner – Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Sarah Snook – Succession

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Mejor actor de comedia

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bil Hader – Barry

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Mejor actriz de comedia

Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jean Smart – Hacks

Mejor actor de reparto en comedia

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Mejor actriz de reparto en comedia

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para tv

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Himesh Patel – Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para tv

Toni Collette – The Staircase

Julia Garner – Ozark

Lili James – Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson – Impeachment

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Amanda Saefried – The Dropout

Mejor actor invitado en drama

Adrien Brody – Succession

James Cromwell – Succession

Colman Domingo – Euphoria

Arian Moayed – Succession

Tom Pelphrey – Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para tv

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Jake Lacy – The White Lotus

Will Poulter – Dopesick

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick

Steve Zahn – The White Lotus

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para tv

Connie Britton – The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus

Mare Winningham – Dopesick

Mejor programa talk show o de variedades

The Daily Show con Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John oLIVER

Late night with Seth Myers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Mejor reality show

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls

Nailed It

Ru’Paul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

La 74a entrega de los Emmy se realizará el 12 de septiembre en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Angeles. La ceremonia de casi tres horas comenzará a las 20 horas, hora de Nueva York y se transmitirá en vivo por NBC y de forma gratuita por el servicio de streaming Peacock.

