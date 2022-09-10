Nominados y dónde ver la ceremonia de los Premios Emmy 2022

Los Premios Emmy se han dedicado a premiar lo mejor de la televisión estadounidense, ya sea desde series, películas, y el desempeño de los actores. Acá está la lista completa de los nominados para el Emmy 2022:
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Mejor serie de drama
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
El juego del calamar
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Mejor serie de comedia
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Miniserie o película para tv
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Mejor actor de drama
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Mejor actriz de drama
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Laura Linney – Ozark
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjakets
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Zendaya – Euphoria
Mejor actor de reparto de drama
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Park Hae-soo – Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
John Turturro – Severance
Christopher Walken – Severance
Oh Yeong-su – Squid Game
Mejor actriz de reparto de drama
Patricia Arquette – Severance
Julia Garner – Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
Sarah Snook – Succession
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Mejor actor de comedia
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bil Hader – Barry
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Mejor actriz de comedia
Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jean Smart – Hacks
Mejor actor de reparto en comedia
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Mejor actriz de reparto en comedia
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Mejor actor de miniserie o película para tv
Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Himesh Patel – Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para tv
Toni Collette – The Staircase
Julia Garner – Ozark
Lili James – Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson – Impeachment
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Amanda Saefried – The Dropout
Mejor actor invitado en drama
Adrien Brody – Succession
James Cromwell – Succession
Colman Domingo – Euphoria
Arian Moayed – Succession
Tom Pelphrey – Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para tv
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
Jake Lacy – The White Lotus
Will Poulter – Dopesick
Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick
Steve Zahn – The White Lotus
Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para tv
Connie Britton – The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus
Mare Winningham – Dopesick
Mejor programa talk show o de variedades
The Daily Show con Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John oLIVER
Late night with Seth Myers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mejor reality show
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls
Nailed It
Ru’Paul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
La 74a entrega de los Emmy se realizará el 12 de septiembre en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Angeles. La ceremonia de casi tres horas comenzará a las 20 horas, hora de Nueva York y se transmitirá en vivo por NBC y de forma gratuita por el servicio de streaming Peacock.