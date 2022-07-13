Checha PaizChecha Paiz
Giovanni FrattiGiovanni Fratti
José Carlos SanabriaJosé Carlos Sanabria
Julissa MartinezJulissa Martinez
Luis Felipe ValenzuelaLuis Felipe Valenzuela
María del Carmen AceñaMaría del Carmen Aceña
Nelson LealNelson Leal
Paola RivanoPaola Rivano

Conoce la lista de nominados a los premios EMMY 2022

miércoles 13 de julio de 2022 8:08 AM
Luisa María Godinez
"Sucession" lidera con 25 nominaciones la pelea por los premios a lo mejor de la televisión en Estados Unidos.
La edición número 74 de los Emmy Awards se acerca y con esto, la lista de los nominados al galardón otorgado por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión estadounidense.

Por otro lado, los encargados de dar a conocer las nominaciones de este año son, el ganador al Emmy, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) y la actriz y directora Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

Estos premios se llevarán a cabo el lunes 12 de septiembre y la ceremonia, la podrás ver en vivo por medio de la cadena televisiva NBC y de acuerdo con varios rumores Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon o Seth Myers podrían ser los encargados de conducir esta edición.

Sigue las nominaciones en vivo:

Esta entrega de premios es considerada de suma importancia al igual que los GRAMMY, Premios Oscar y Tony y los cuatro juntos forman EGOT, que hasta este momento, solo 17 personalidades han conseguido las cuatro estatuillas.

EGOT. Emmy 2022, conoce la lista de los nominados. / Foto: Getty Images

Ellos son los nominados

Programas de variedades y talk-show:

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Programa de competencia:

  • Amazing Race
  • Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
  • Nailed It
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Bravo Top Chef
  • The Voice

Mejor actriz de comedia:

  • Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”
  • Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”
  • Elle Fanning – “The Great”
  • Issa Rae – “Insecure”
  • Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Mejor actor de comedia:

  • Donald Glover – “Atlanta”
  • Bill Hader – “Barry”
  • Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”
  • Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Serie de comedia:

  • “Abbott Elementary” – (ABC)
  • “Barry” – (HBO)
  • “Curb Your Enthusiasm” – (HBO)
  • “Hacks” – (HBO Max)
  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – (Amazon)
  • “Only Murders in the Building” – (Hulu)
  • “Ted Lasso” – (Apple TV+)
  • “What We Do in the Shadows” – (FX)

Actor principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología:

  • Colin Firth – “The Staircase”
  • Andrew Garfield – “Under the Banner of Heaven”
  • Oscar Isaac – “Scenes from a Marriage”
  • Michael Keaton – “Dopesick”
  • Himesh Patel – “Station 11″
  • Sebastian Stan – “Pam and Tommy”

Actriz principal en una serie o película limitada o de antología:

  • Toni Collette – “The Staircase”
  • Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna”
  • Lily James – “Pam and Tommy”
  • Sarah Paulson – “American Crime Story: Impeachment”
  • Margaret Qualley – “Maid”
  • Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout”

Serie limitada o de antología:

  • “Dopesick” – (Hulu)
  • “The Dropout” – (Hulu)
  • “Inventing Anna” – (Netflix)
  • “Pam & Tommy” – (Hulu)
  • “The White Lotus” – (HBO)

Actriz principal en una serie dramática:

  • Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”
  • Laura Linney – “Ozark”
  • Melanie Lynskey – “Yellowjackets”
  • Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve”
  • Reese Witherspoon – “The Morning Show”
  • Zendaya – “Euphoria”

Actor principal en una serie dramática:

  • Jason Bateman – “Ozark”
  • Brian Cox – “Succession”
  • Lee Jung-jae – “Squid Game”
  • Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”
  • Adam Scott – “Severance”
  • Jeremy Strong – “Succession”

Serie dramática:

“Better Call Saul” – (AMC)

“Euphoria” – (HBO Max)

“Severance” – (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” – (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” – (Netflix)

“Succession” – (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” – (Showtime)

