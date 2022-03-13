Conoce a los ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2022

Estos premios reconocen a lo mejor del cine y la televisión y están a cargo del gremio de críticos de Estados Unidos y Canadá.

Publicidad

Los Critics Choice Awards, que premia a los mejores del cine y la televisión se lleva a cabo este domingo 13 de marzo y será presentada por Taye Diggs y la comediante Nicole Byer.

La premiación estaba originalmente programada para realizarse el pasado 9 de enero. Sin embargo, en diciembre fue pospuesta debido al aumento de casos de la variante Omicron.

Entre las películas con mayor número de nominaciones estaban “Belfast” y “West Side Story”, con once; seguidas de “Dune” y “El poder del perro”, con diez. “Licorice Pizza” y “Nightmare Alley” tenían ocho.

En lo que se refiere a televisión, “Succession” lideraba la lista con ocho nominaciones. Le siguieron “Evil” y “Mare of Easttown”, con cinco.

Los ganadores de los premios

Mejor Película

The Power of the Dog

Mejor Director

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Mejor Actor

Will Smith – King Richard

Mejor Actriz

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Mejor Actor/Actriz Joven

Jude Hill – Belfast

Mejor Ensamble

Belfast

Mejor Guion Original

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Mejor Guion Adaptado

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Mejor Fotografía

Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog

Mejor Diseño de producción

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune

Mejor Edición

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story

Mejor Vestuario

Jenny Beavan – Cruella

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Dune

Mejor Comedia

Licorice Pizza

Mejor Película Animada

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Mejor Película Extranjera

A Hero

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

The Worst Person in the World

Mejor Canción

No Time to Die – No Time to Die

Mejor Banda Sonora

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Nominados en las categorías de televisión

Mejor Serie

Succession (HBO)

Mejor Actor

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)

Mejor Actriz

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)

Congratulations to Kieran Culkin – winner of the #criticschoice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. @succession #Succession #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/dF3GvliOKS — Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 14, 2022

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

Congratulations to Sarah Snook – winner of the #criticschoice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. @succession #Succession #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/QtZmApL1m0 — Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 14, 2022

Comedia

Mejor Serie

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Mejor Actor

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Mejor Actriz

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Congratulations to Brett Goldstein – winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series! @TedLasso #TedLasso #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/kRwhSJSxWT — Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 13, 2022

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Congratulations to Hannah Waddingham – winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series! @TedLasso #TedLasso #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/hxTCFGmJYA — Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 13, 2022

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

Publicidad