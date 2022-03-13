 -->
Conoce a los ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2022

domingo 13 de marzo de 2022 7:56 PM
Luisa María Godinez
Estos premios reconocen a lo mejor del cine y la televisión y están a cargo del gremio de críticos de Estados Unidos y Canadá.
Los Critics Choice Awards, que premia a los mejores del cine y la televisión se lleva a cabo este domingo 13 de marzo y será presentada por Taye Diggs y la comediante Nicole Byer.

La premiación estaba originalmente programada para realizarse el pasado 9 de enero. Sin embargo, en diciembre fue pospuesta debido al aumento de casos de la variante Omicron.

Entre las películas con mayor número de nominaciones estaban “Belfast” y “West Side Story”, con once; seguidas de “Dune” y “El poder del perro”, con diez. “Licorice Pizza” y “Nightmare Alley” tenían ocho.

En lo que se refiere a televisión, “Succession” lideraba la lista con ocho nominaciones. Le siguieron “Evil” y “Mare of Easttown”, con cinco.

Los ganadores de los premios

Mejor Película

  • The Power of the Dog

Mejor Director

  • Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Mejor Actor

Will Smith – King Richard

Mejor Actriz

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Mejor Actor/Actriz Joven

Jude Hill – Belfast

Mejor Ensamble

Belfast

Mejor Guion Original

  • Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Mejor Fotografía

  • Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog

Mejor Diseño de producción

  • Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune

Mejor Edición

  • Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story

Mejor Vestuario

  • Jenny Beavan – Cruella

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • Dune

Mejor Comedia

  • Licorice Pizza

Mejor Película Animada

  • The Mitchells vs the Machines

Mejor Película Extranjera

  • A Hero
  • Drive My Car
  • Flee
  • The Hand of God
  • The Worst Person in the World

Mejor Canción

  • No Time to Die – No Time to Die

Mejor Banda Sonora

  • Hans Zimmer – Dune

Nominados en las categorías de televisión

Mejor Serie

  • Succession (HBO)

Mejor Actor

  • Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)

Mejor Actriz

  • Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

Comedia

Mejor Serie

  • Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Mejor Actor

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Mejor Actriz

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

