Conoce a los ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2022

Los Critics Choice Awards, que premia a los mejores del cine y la televisión se lleva a cabo este domingo 13 de marzo y será presentada por Taye Diggs y la comediante Nicole Byer.
La premiación estaba originalmente programada para realizarse el pasado 9 de enero. Sin embargo, en diciembre fue pospuesta debido al aumento de casos de la variante Omicron.
Entre las películas con mayor número de nominaciones estaban “Belfast” y “West Side Story”, con once; seguidas de “Dune” y “El poder del perro”, con diez. “Licorice Pizza” y “Nightmare Alley” tenían ocho.
It's finally here! The #CriticsChoice Awards, hosted by @TayeDiggs and @nicolebyer, airs tonight at 7/6c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/f1QQIqDZHh
— The CW (@TheCW) March 13, 2022
En lo que se refiere a televisión, “Succession” lideraba la lista con ocho nominaciones. Le siguieron “Evil” y “Mare of Easttown”, con cinco.
Los ganadores de los premios
Mejor Película
- The Power of the Dog
Mejor Director
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Congratulations to Jane Campion – winner of the #criticschoice Award for Best Director. @TPOTD #PowerOfTheDog.#criticschoiceawards pic.twitter.com/lR801OdNfx
— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 14, 2022
Mejor Actor
Will Smith – King Richard
Congratulations to @willsmith – winner of the #Criticschoice Award for Best Actor! @KingRichardFilm #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/gZX4nMyrbp
— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 13, 2022
Mejor Actriz
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Congratulations to @jes_chastain – winner of the #criticschoice Award for Best Actress! #TheEyesOfTammyFaye #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/wKcF8mSi45
— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 13, 2022
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Congratulations to @TroyKotsur – winner of the #criticschoice award for Best Supporting Actor! #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/4GXwWHbD3t
— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 13, 2022
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Congratulations to @ArianaDeBose – winner of the #criticschoice Award for Best Supporting Actress.#WestSideStory #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/zUBa7NnMXh
— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 13, 2022
Mejor Actor/Actriz Joven
Jude Hill – Belfast
Congratulations to Jude Hill – winner of the #criticschoice Award for Best Young Actor/Actress. @BelfastMovie #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/Os1vk7Rz02
— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 13, 2022
Mejor Ensamble
Belfast
Congratulations to the cast and crew of @BelfastMovie – winner of the #criticschoice Award for Best Acting Ensemble. #belfastmovie #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/cGSMOMdcul
— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 13, 2022
Mejor Guion Original
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Mejor Fotografía
- Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog
Mejor Diseño de producción
- Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune
Mejor Edición
- Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story
Mejor Vestuario
- Jenny Beavan – Cruella
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Dune
Mejor Comedia
- Licorice Pizza
Mejor Película Animada
- The Mitchells vs the Machines
Mejor Película Extranjera
- A Hero
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- The Worst Person in the World
Mejor Canción
- No Time to Die – No Time to Die
Mejor Banda Sonora
- Hans Zimmer – Dune
Nominados en las categorías de televisión
Mejor Serie
Succession (HBO)
Mejor Actor
- Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)
Mejor Actriz
- Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)
Congratulations to Kieran Culkin – winner of the #criticschoice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. @succession #Succession #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/dF3GvliOKS
— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 14, 2022
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
Congratulations to Sarah Snook – winner of the #criticschoice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. @succession #Succession #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/QtZmApL1m0
— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 14, 2022
Comedia
Mejor Serie
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Mejor Actor
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Mejor Actriz
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Congratulations to Brett Goldstein – winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series! @TedLasso #TedLasso #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/kRwhSJSxWT
— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 13, 2022
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Congratulations to Hannah Waddingham – winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series! @TedLasso #TedLasso #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/hxTCFGmJYA
— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 13, 2022