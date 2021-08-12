Justin Bieber lidera nominaciones de los MTV Video Music Awards 2021

Finalmente se dio a conocer la lista de nominados MTV Video Music Awards 2021 y Justin Bieber la lidera con siete categorías.
Al cantante canadiense le sigue la rapera Megan Thee Stallion, con seis.
Megan compite en Video del Año por su audiovisual ‘Wap’ que fue uno de los éxitos de la pandemia. Esa es una de las categorías más esperadas de la noche y The Weeknd junto a Lil Nas X son los otros que se la disputan.
Entre tanto otros artistas como Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, y Lil Nas X, estuvieron cerca con cinco nominaciones cada uno. En el apartado latino compiten artistas como Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Karol G, Maluma, J Balvin y Billie Eilish junto a la Rosalía.
Cabe destacar que la ceremonia de los MTV VMAS se realizará este 12 de septiembre desde el Barclays Center en Nueva York.
¡Los nominados!
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- 24kGoldn
- Giveon
- The Kid LAROI
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Polo G
- Saweetie
Actuación PUSH del año
- Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?”
- Ashnikko – “Daisy”
- SAINt JHN – “Gorgeous”
- 24kGoldn – “Coco”
- JC Stewart – “Break My Heart”
- Latto – “Sex Lies”
- Madison Beer – “Selfish”
- The Kid LAROI – “WITHOUT YOU”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”
- girl in red “Serotonin”
- Fousheé – “my slime”
- jxdn – “Think About Me”
Mejor Latino
- Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”
- Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar”
- Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME”
- J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “UN DIA (ONE DAY)”
- Karol G – “Bichota”
- Maluma – “Hawái”
Mejor Colaboración
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
- Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
- Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”
Mejor Pop
- Ariana Grande – “positions”
- Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”
- BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC
- Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”
- Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”
- Taylor Swift – “willow”
Mejor Hip-Hop
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
- Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
- Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”
- Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”
- Polo G – “RAPSTAR”
- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE”
Mejor Rock
- Evanescence – “Use My Voice”
- Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”
- John Mayer – “Last Train Home”
- The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning”
- Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”
- Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration”
Mejor Alternativo
- Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt”
- Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”
- Imagine Dragons – “Follow You”
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend”
- twenty one pilots – “Shy Away”
- WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “transparentsoul”
Mejor R&B
- Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL”
- Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
- Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
- Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”
- H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”
- SZA – “Good Days”
Mejor K-POP
- (G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”
- BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”
- BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – “Gambler”
- SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love”
- TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”
Artista del Año
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Justin Bieber
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Mejor Video Nuevo
- Billie Eilish – “Your Power”
- Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”
- H.E.R. – “Fight For You”
- Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”
- Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
- Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur”
Canción del Año
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
- BTS – “Dynamite”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
- Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”
Video del Año
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
- Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
- Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
- The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”
