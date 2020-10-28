Filtran fotos y detalles del nuevo amor de Aislinn Derbez

Siete meses después de anunciar su separación parece que no habrá marcha atrás en el proceso de divorcio entre Mauricio Ochmann y Aislinn Derbez, e incluso ella ya fue relacionada a otro hombre.
De acuerdo con el programa Suelta la Sopa, la actriz respondió al proceso que inició el padre de su hija y entregó documentos en la corte para seguir con el divorcio.
El pasado junio se supo que el actor presentó la demanda de divorcio ante una corte de Los Ángeles y citó como fecha de separación el 10 de diciembre de 2019 (aunque ellos la dieron a conocer hasta marzo de 2020).
Ochmann solicitó el divorcio por “diferencias irreconciliables” y pidió una custodia compartida para su hija Kailani.
También solicitó que no se le imponga un apoyo económico en favor de Aislinn, con quien se casó en mayo de 2016, y que los bienes que lograron durante su matrimonio sean repartidos de manera equitativa.
Por ahora no está claro si ella está pidiendo algo no contemplado.
Nos gustaría comunicar por este medio que todo lo que ha salido en notas y especulaciones sobre nosotros está bastante alejado de la realidad. Les contamos que sí, efectivamente está pasando algo muy importante, algo que llevamos varios meses resolviendo. Tomar la decisión de modificar dinámicas desde lo profundo requiere de mucha valentía, sobretodo cuando hay un amor tan inmenso entre nosotros. Lo más común es estirar la cuerda hasta que se rompa. Y cuando eso pasa se quiebran cosas que se vuelven irreparables. Nunca nos permitiremos llegar ahí. Por eso decidimos desde hace un tiempo fortalecer la relación de amistad y parar la relación de pareja. Retomar la individualidad para investigar qué está pasando, dar espacio a sanar, reconstruir, transformar. Y en esa reconstrucción estamos abiertos a lo que pueda suceder. Las opiniones de parte nuestra hacia los medios disminuiran durante un tiempo ya que vamos a cuidarnos de especulaciones y entrometimientos que contaminen nuestra relación, la cual para nosotros siempre ha sido sagrada. nunca hemos tenido problema en ser transparentes y lo seguiremos siendo ya que es parte de nuestra esencia. Pero a la vez es algo delicado que debemos cuidar y sabemos que es una situación fuera de lo común para una sociedad con puntos de vista tan cuadrados y lamentablemente vivimos en un medio en el cual esto ni es comprendido ni respetado y es interpretado en las formas más burdas y equivocadas. Necesitamos tiempo, espacio y sobretodo MUCHO respeto de su parte para poder averiguar poco a poco y en privado qué sigue. La familia que hemos formado juntos es nuestra prioridad y la defenderemos siempre.
El romance de la actriz
pero la actriz también ha dado de qué hablar en días recientes por su acercamiento a un hombre, lo que ha generado versiones de un posible romance.
Resulta que un hombre llamado Jesh de Rox subió hace un par de días unas fotos de Aislinn Derbez acompañadas por un mensaje romántico.
“La primera mujer de la que recuerdo que me enamoré me miró como si fuera lo único que había visto en su vida. o al menos, el único que importaba”, escribió Jesh al inicio del texto en inglés.
“Más tarde supe que ella veía muchas cosas de esa manera… Rápidamente aprendí a ponerme celoso de las flores, de los ex, de las horas en que dormía y otras cosas igualmente ridículas. Pero, por supuesto, esto fue antes de todo eso. Lo que sabía es que ella me miraba de esa manera y que yo no sabía cómo mirarme de esa manera”.
Así aparece
En una publicación anterior, la hija de Eugenio Derbez formó parte de una imagen junto a un grupo de meditación.
Además hace unos días compartió en sus historias de Instagram una foto de Jesh para felicitarlo por su cumple.
“Feliz cumpleaños a este increíble ser humano. Muy agradecida por tu amistad real y mágica, sigue haciendo volar nuestras mentes con sus brillantes ideas durante los próximos 40 años, por favor”.
