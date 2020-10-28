Filtran fotos y detalles del nuevo amor de Aislinn Derbez

Siete meses después de anunciar su separación parece que no habrá marcha atrás en el proceso de divorcio entre Mauricio Ochmann y Aislinn Derbez, e incluso ella ya fue relacionada a otro hombre.

De acuerdo con el programa Suelta la Sopa, la actriz respondió al proceso que inició el padre de su hija y entregó documentos en la corte para seguir con el divorcio.

El pasado junio se supo que el actor presentó la demanda de divorcio ante una corte de Los Ángeles y citó como fecha de separación el 10 de diciembre de 2019 (aunque ellos la dieron a conocer hasta marzo de 2020).

Ochmann solicitó el divorcio por “diferencias irreconciliables” y pidió una custodia compartida para su hija Kailani.

También solicitó que no se le imponga un apoyo económico en favor de Aislinn, con quien se casó en mayo de 2016, y que los bienes que lograron durante su matrimonio sean repartidos de manera equitativa.

Por ahora no está claro si ella está pidiendo algo no contemplado.

pero la actriz también ha dado de qué hablar en días recientes por su acercamiento a un hombre, lo que ha generado versiones de un posible romance.

Resulta que un hombre llamado Jesh de Rox subió hace un par de días unas fotos de Aislinn Derbez acompañadas por un mensaje romántico.

“La primera mujer de la que recuerdo que me enamoré me miró como si fuera lo único que había visto en su vida. o al menos, el único que importaba”, escribió Jesh al inicio del texto en inglés.

“Más tarde supe que ella veía muchas cosas de esa manera… Rápidamente aprendí a ponerme celoso de las flores, de los ex, de las horas en que dormía y otras cosas igualmente ridículas. Pero, por supuesto, esto fue antes de todo eso. Lo que sabía es que ella me miraba de esa manera y que yo no sabía cómo mirarme de esa manera”.

En una publicación anterior, la hija de Eugenio Derbez formó parte de una imagen junto a un grupo de meditación.

Además hace unos días compartió en sus historias de Instagram una foto de Jesh para felicitarlo por su cumple.