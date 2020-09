Ashley Judd enfrenta el bullying en redes sociales por su “horrible” rostro

View this post on Instagram

It’s energizing and inspiring to be in @elizabethwarren grassroots field offices in #newhampshire, meeting and watching hard working volunteers, and seeing her practical and transformative plans slathered all over the walls. I had a ball calling $3 and $5 donors, hearing their voices, and thanking them for their efforts making calls and knocking on doors – sharing with folks why they love Elizabeth. Every time I connect with another voter and supporter, I become more fired up and hopeful. We deserve better and Elizabeth has the big vision, the moxie, the character, the working class background, tender heart for people, and the grassroots movement across the US to be the president our country needs and is yearning for. 🇺🇸 #2020