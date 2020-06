FOTOS. Actriz de Harry Potter busca ayuda para salvar Petén

View this post on Instagram

this is the joy i felt in guatemala as i learned how the local communities lived in sustainable and thriving coexistence with the rainforest. but today i am heartbroken to hear that the some US senators have introduced legislations to support a mega-tourism development (including the construction of a light rail system through the forest!) that threatens these communities––and the health of the largest remaining rainforest north of the amazon 💔 the development would eliminate communal land management rights that have enabled these communities to achieve near-zero deforestation and build a regenerative forest economy…in a region where deforestation and extreme poverty are at crisis levels. THIS IS NEOCOLONIALISM @vicenews have done a great video on this, i will share in my stories. a concerned citizen has started petition, please sign (the link is in my bio). @rainforestalliance ’s guatemala team have spend over twenty years in close partnership with these communities and are doing everything they can to stop this, but we need your help 🙏🏼