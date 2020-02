Actriz de Harry Potter vino a Guatemala y disfrutó de sus paisajes

View this post on Instagram

until everyone has access to clean drinking water we cannot eradicate single-use plastic bottles. touring the @ecofiltro factory yesterday filled me with such hope. they have designed an affordable and effective filter made from the earth for the planet and it’s people. having started here in guatemala they now produce across the globe in local factories, employing local people. water is life 🌍🌏🌎 thank you @rainforestalliance for taking me here