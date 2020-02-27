Meghan Markle se siente “insultada” por las prohibiciones de la familia real tras su renuncia

View this post on Instagram

On this day in 2017, Prince Harry announced his engagement to actress and activist, Meghan Markle. It had been just over 7 years since Harry’s brother Prince William announced his engagement to Catherine Middleton and the world was absolutely ready for another big Royal Wedding. Meghan and Prince Harry had met in the summer of 2016 and embarked on a whirlwind cross-continental long-distance romance as both kept up full work schedules (Royal engagements and causes in London and around the world for Harry, and shooting SUITS in Toronto and running The Tig Lifestyle Blog for Meghan) but in late 2017, as Meghan’s projects started to wind down, the engagement seemed imminent. FINALLY, less than a week after Thanksgiving, the announcement was made and pictures (and video) of an ecstatic Meghan & Harry were beamed around the world! Harry and Meghan chose to announce their engagement with a photocall in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. The garden has special meaning to Prince Harry as it was one of Princess Diana’s favorite spots at Kensington Palace and earlier in 2017, the garden was planted with an array of all-white blooms marking 20 years since her passing. After the photo call, the couple did their engagement interview in Kensington Palace. By contrast, William & Kate’s engagement announcement photo call was held inside Buckingham Palace – it may surprise you to know that their choosing an indoor location was unusual – the previous generations’ engagement announcement photo calls were all held outdoors. Swipe for pics of all the Queen’s children and grandchildren’s engagements as well as the date of the announcements! Whose engagement announcement portrait is your favorite? Do you remember where you were when you heard about H&M’s engagement? William & Kate’s? Diana & Charles’?