Meghan Markle se siente “insultada” por las prohibiciones de la familia real tras su renuncia
Fuentes cercanas a Meghan Markle revelaron que la actriz está muy molesta con la familia real por la forma en que la han tratado a ella y al príncipe Harry después de su renuncia.
A decir por medios internacionales, Meghan Markle está convencida de que ella y el príncipe Harry están siendo “hostigados” por Buckingham.
La actriz de 38 años considera que la familia británica ha impuesto restricciones como castigo por su retirada de las labores reales.
Esto según el periódico británico Daily Mail, que obtuvo información exclusiva por parte de los amigos más cercanos de la estadounidense.
Según al citado medio, la duquesa de Sussex se quejó con su círculo íntimo la semana pasada cuando la reina Isabel II les prohibió de forma pública usar la palabra “Royal" en su marca de presentación.
Enojada, emitió una contundente declaración en la que parecía quejarse de que el palacio los trataba de manera injusta con respecto a otros miembros de la familia real.
“Meghan dijo que ella y Harry no tuvieron más remedio que hacer una declaración pública”, dijeron al tabloide.
“Dijo que ellos son los que deberían sentirse insultados. Nunca tuvieron la intención de capitalizar la palabra 'Royal’, y que fue absurdo insinuar que de alguna manera estaban abusando de sus privilegios", añadió el informante.
“Dijo que ella y Harry continuarán superando los celos y la mezquindad y se concentrarán en sus proyectos y en ser los mejores padres para Archie”, afirmó el informante. Luego, señaló que ella seguirá cuidando a su marido ya que de toda la familia, “él es el más íntegro y leal”.
Sin títulos de realeza
Meghan también cree que Su Majestad está “bajo presión para hacer esas demandas sobre el cambio de nombre”, porque el hijo mejor de Carlos de Inglaterra es el “favorito de la reina y otros simplemente no pueden lidiar con eso”.
El viernes, Meghan y Harry emitieron una declaración después de la prohibición de la reina sobre ellos por su marca “Sussex Royal”.
En el texto de tono hostil señalaron que ni el gobierno ni la propia reina poseían la palabra “Royal”. Pero que, sin embargo, dejarían de usar el término a partir del 31 de marzo.
También aclararon que retendrán el título de Su Alteza Real (HRH, en sus siglas en inglés), pero señalaron que no lo usarán en el día a día “porque dejarán de ser miembros activos de la familia real”.
