La doble de Jennifer López Connie Peña lo enseñó todo en lencería traslucida
Connie Peña, mejor conocida por imitar a Jennifer López, posó en un sugerente conjunto de lencería que dejó muy poco a la imaginación.
Connie Peña es también conocida por ser la doble de Jennifer López, razón por la que cuenta con muchos seguidores en redes sociales.
La famosa destaca por su parecido físico con la cantante neoyorquina y ha aprovechado esto para hacerse una carrera dentro del mundo del espectáculo doblando a la famosa.
thanks @foxybaehair for the The beautiful curls amazing products, just a quick tip on how I keep my tan going and glowing during the winter season, I go to Palm Beach Tan @pbtofficial The best tanning solution for a perfect @jlo glow Hair & makeup by @jr._el_artist @hairbymelissaaa Hair extensions by @paulineshair Glasses by @diffeyewear Wardrobe by. @prettylittlething @napperfitness #Repost @foxybaehair with @get_repost #Repost @foxybaehair with @get_repost ・・・ Be the ultimate Santa Bae this holiday season💋 You're not gonna want to miss out on all of our #holiday sales going on right now 😘
La modelo y cantante deseó a todos una feliz Navidad en Instagram, junto a una postal navideña que ha hecho que la red arda con ella.
La imitadora se enfundó una vez más su look de JLo y sorprendió a todos sus fans con una postal muy subida de tono donde lo enseñó todo de una forma única.
La estadounidense colocó como texto “Merry Christmas” y sus fans han enloquecido con la imagen. Un conjunto de lencería transparente y de encaje que hacen juego con su figura.
La modelo lleva tiempo haciendo de doble de Jennifer López, su faceta de actriz y cantante es bien representada por la famosa. ¡Y luce un cuerpazo increíble para hacerle mérito a la esposa de A-Rod!
La estrella demuestra con sus curvas que todo ella lo puede y es que lo reafirma cada vez que sube contenido subido de tono a sus redes sociales.
Previo a esta publicación, la semana pasada Connie demostró lo bien que le sientan los bodysuits. Y mucho más cuando sube al escenario para darle vida a JLo.
¿Quién es la original?
El parecido entre ambas es asombroso, razón por la cual Peña ha causado revuelo en las redes sociales donde posó con la verdadera Jennifer López.
A sus 39 años de edad, la doble cumplió su sueño de conocer personalmente a la artista en un emotivo encuentro durante la gira “It’s my Party” que ofreció en Excel Energy Center en Minnesota.
I finally got the opportunity to meet the Ms Jennifer Lopez, the LEGEND, My ICON, and the woman that has motivated me and impacted my life in so many ways! This day changed my life. I had been waiting so very long for this day to come. I’ve never been so nervous in my life! It has been 1 year to date that I announced to the world that I would be doing the first ever tribute to her. I had a million questions and words in my mind ask ask her that day, but being in her presence, face to face, I got so nervous that I couldn’t even ask her 1 question. The only thing I could get out of my mouth was thanking her for being who she is and how much of a motivation she has been to me and how I am working really hard to bring the first tribute show to her in her honor. It was such a blessing to she her reaction and smile at me and the HUG we had given to each other was unforgettable. Hearing her tell me that “WE LOOK ALIKE,” made my heart drop with joy! Thank you @jlo for always giving us , your fans and your supporters the best of you! As a mother of 2 myself, I know it’s not easy, but you always have a way to pull it off and give the World 🌎 the best of who you are and for that I admire and respect you as a mother, strong latin women, entertainer , entrepreneur, and leader! I could go on and on on WHY I have decided to dedicate my new career in tributing your impecable talent, but your tremendous work speaks for itself! I wish I would of had more time to talk to her and truly get to know her, but I understand it was a quick meet and greet. I want to thank my dear friend @maya.santamaria , la raza radio , @telemundo Minneapolis @laraza957 , and @livenation for making my dream come true ,but especially @jlo for being who you are, LIMITLESS!! #jlo #jenniferlópez #limitless #jlotribute #jlodouble #jlolookalike @Shopcupcakesandcashmere Outfit @houseofcb