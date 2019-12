Rompiendo estereotipos, Sudáfrica se corona como la ganadora de Miss Universo 2019

View this post on Instagram

Guess who's live on the @missuniverse website? 😍. My bio has been uploaded on the Miss Universe website and it really hit me that this is actually happening. I am going to be representing my country on a global stage. Thank you for being a part of my story and journey. I can't wait to take you guys with me a bit more further. We are taking South Africa to the universe and I couldn't be more proud and excited 😄❤️