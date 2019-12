México, Sudáfrica y Puerto Rico son las tres finalistas del Miss Universo 2019

View this post on Instagram

I am the first Miss South Africa to wear the Buhle crown by @americanswissza . The introduction of the new crown symbolizes so much to me. It stands for a new dawn. It symbolizes change and bravery. I have been very vocal about my mission to break beauty stereotypes. I believe in inclusion and representation in every shape and form, and with the help of @official_misssa I am well on my way. Ubuhle bethingo lenkosazana- The beauty of the rainbow. Women are multi-faceted just like the rainbow. We are not one dimensional. We come in all shapes, sizes and shades. One thing we all have in common is that we powerful and we are Queens. 📷 @willembotha 💄 @zukiraolekamakeup_