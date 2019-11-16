FOTOS. Así luce el galán de Lizzie McGuire, Ethan Craft, tras su regreso a la serie
Tras anunciar el regreso de la serie protagonizada por Hilary Duff, se han ido anunciado algunos detalles entre ellos que el actor que interpretó el papel de Ethan Craft también estará.
Hace algunas semanas se reveló la noticia de que habría un reboot de Lizzie McGuire, y que sería protagonizado por la misma Hilary Duff.
Luego se supo, gracias a unas fotografías se hicieron virales, que esta nueva versión de la exitosa serie de Disney Channel contaría con los miembros originales de la familia.
Poco tiempo después de que se anunciara que su mítico personaje regresaba a televisión, el equipo se ha puesto manos a la obra para comenzar a rodar y desde entonces la actriz ha estado compartiendo algunas imágenes de su preparación.
"Es genial estar en casa. Lizzie es mayor, más sabia y tiene más presupuesto para zapatos, lo cual es emocionante", reveló la celebridad.
Hasta entonces los regresos que estaban confirmados era el de Terri Minsky, creador de la serie original, Hallie Todd (Jo), Robert Carradine (Sam) y Jake Thomas (Matt).
Sin embargo, los creadores han ido soltado algunos detalles y el más reciente es nada más ni nada menos que la posible aparición de Ethan Craft, el eterno crush de Lizzie.
En una entrevista con E! News, la actriz y cantante dijo sobre Ethan que "es atractivo. Es muy atractivo. Estoy bastante seguro de que habrá un algo en la serie".
También se dio a conocer que este reboot formará parte del nuevo servicio de streaming Disney plus, el cual aún no tiene fecha de lanzamiento.
¿Qué fue de él?
Uno de los fenómenos juveniles a principios del 2000 fue la mítica serie que le ayudó a Hilary para labrarse una fructífera carrera en el cine, como protagonista varias cintas y una consolidada trayectoria como cantante.
Esta vez recordaremos al chico que muchas catalogaban como “el guapo” de la serie. Nos referimos evidentemente a Clayton Snyder, Ethan Craft en la ficción.
Ethan Craft Appreciation Post!!💙 Another character that can not miss the reboot!!
Aunque los fans debatieron durante toda una generación sobre la belleza de Ethan, poco tiene que ver el joven que vimos en la serie con el hombre que ahora calienta las redes sociales.
Musculoso, ojazos y con el bañador turbo bien ajustado. Así se muestra Clayton en Instagram, que ahora dedica su tiempo libre a jugar a waterpolo.
Tampoco ha dejado de lado el mundo de la interpretación, aunque todos sus esfuerzos están centrados ahora en el deporte acuático.
Life advice, eh? Never do I feel qualified to give advice.
31 has come to a close.