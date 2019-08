Leonardo DiCaprio pone sus ojos en Guatemala y pide detener la deforestación

View this post on Instagram

#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance The secret to stopping deforestation in Guatemala? Community. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ 🌳 In the first photo, community-managed forest concessions protect the beauty of the Maya Biosphere Reserve, provide habitat for wildlife like jaguar and scarlet macaw, and create thousands of sustainable jobs for local communities — all while keeping the healthy forest standing strong.⁣⁣ ⁣ 🔥 Second photo: in a nearby region without community management, deforestation runs rampant as illegal logging, drug trafficking, foreign interests, and agricultural and livestock expansion all lead to the decimation of this natural treasure.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Join us to support the people of the Petén and Maya Biosphere Reserve in our mutual goal of building the health of forests and the communities that depend on them for many generations to come. ⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ #RainforestAlliance #SalvemosPeten #Guatemala #MayaBiosphereReserve #FightDeforestation #FollowTheFrog⁣⁣ 📸: @sergioizquierdophoto