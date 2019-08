Mia Khalifa revela por primera vez lo que ganó como actriz porno y sorprende a todos

View this post on Instagram

I haven’t always been the most forthcoming in interviews when it comes to my past, but I think that not talking about it has been more detrimental to me than being open about what was going through my mind when I made what I usually call “the biggest mistake of my life.” In reality, the biggest mistake I made was running from this part of my life instead of shedding light on it. Hiding, when I should’ve been using my experience to educate other young women about the lasting choices they make as 21 year olds. If you feel like you know me, I implore you to watch this interview, because odds are you don’t. And if you don’t know me, Nice to meet you. I did porn 5 years ago and it does not, nor will it ever define me. Thank you to my dear friend @megmabbott for holding my hand through my past, present, and future in this interview, and to @errichp for directing and editing the final cut and for being so sweet the day of. It’s not easy to talk about the uncomfortable stuff. But this is where we grow, in those uncomfortable moments. And I’m ready to grow and let go of the past ♥️ tap the link in my bio for the video.