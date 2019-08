Confirman que Harry Styles será el príncipe Eric

View this post on Instagram

Its official!!! Just announced today that Harry has signed on to play prince Eric in the live action little mermaid movie!!! Sorry if you don’t like it, BUT I AM SCREAMING AT WORK, THIS IS MY DREAM COME TRUE, NO ONE CAN BRING ME DOWN I’M sjwhwhebenebdbebebebd – ( #harrystyles #thelittlemermaid #princeeric )