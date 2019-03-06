FOTOS. Alyson Stoner sorprende con cabeza rapada y un look muy varonil
El año pasado la actriz de Disney Channel confesó su homosexualidad, después habló de sus problemas de alimentación y ahora se rapa la cabeza en un nuevo video para combatir la fama.
Alyson Stoner fue una de las actrices infantiles preferidas de Disney y Nickelodeon gracias a su carisma y talento para cantar, bailar y actuar.
Producciones como "Camp Rock", "Más Barato por Docena" y "Phineas y Pherb" fueron las que la llevaron al estrellato. Su carrera sigue en crecimiento, ahora como bailarina y cantante.
Todo inició cuando la celebridad apareció bailando en el videoclip de Missy Elliot. Después, nadie le perdía la pista.
No todo estaba bien
Mientras ella estaba en la cima del mundo, en su vida detrás de escena estaba lidiando con una inmensa ansiedad y con problemas de salud mental, según reveló a la revista People.
Para dar más detalles de lo que sentí llega con un poderoso video musical de su nueva canción, "Stripped Bare". En él, se afeita la cabeza para expresar el dolor del estrellato infantil.
El video con la cantante siendo niña, en películas, mientras le dicen que actúe para la cámara. Ella canta:
"No puedo creer que la familia fuera tan salvaje, me juraron que era libre y luego se aprovecharon".
Last day in India (for now). 🇮🇳 Beyond educational discussions with global businessfolk, my body feels nourished and reposed from Ayurvedic meals and dinacharya (daily routine). I was a fish-out-of-water compared to other conference guests. Different sector. Different generation. Different style. But, one week proves humans can not only bond, but combine perspectives to create new solutions if we’re willing. // Now, about that 25 hour trip home… 😬✈️ help???
Según cuenta, tuvo mucha presión para desempeñarse y ser perfecta, para ser lo que todos querían que fuera, lo que le provocó una ansiedad severa, palpitaciones del corazón, pérdida de cabello e incluso convulsiones.
Cuando era adolescente, empezó a luchar contra la anorexia nerviosa, la bulimia por ejercicio y el trastorno por atracón, y entró en rehabilitación a los 17 años.
Ahora a los 25 años, Stoner está haciendo sus propias reglas. Cambiar drásticamente su apariencia es otra forma de tomar control de su identidad.
Se confiesa
Su nombre fue titular de la prensa rosa luego de confesar su homosexualidad, compartiendo su historia y el amor que sintió por primera vez por su maestra de baile.
Ella decidió hacer público a través de un texto en la revista Tenn Vogue el tiempo que le había costado aceptar su verdadera orientación sexual.
La actriz se había enamorado de una mujer y quería contárselo a todo el mundo para ayudar a las personas que necesitan un empujón para reconocer su orientación.
"Su sonrisa fue la cosa más electrizante que había visto en mi vida", decía Stoner sobre su pareja.
Parallel Palms. 🌴 Fun fact: I once wrote an essay on the biblical symbolism of palm trees for fun…… pause. What thought or judgment did you just have? 😏 Interesting how we assess others based on our own beliefs. We know so little of the full story from an image and caption. Like for example, this is not my shirt and these are not my pants or shoes. I’d rather be wearing a dress at this very moment. 💁🏽♀️✨ EDIT: no one forced me to wear this. This is 100% me in that moment. The same way the dress will be. I have my own years logged with dysphoria, enough to put me in treatment and therapy, so hold your assumptions and walk alongside me before jumping to conclusions of exploiting a subculture. I’m not profiting from this attention. I’ll repeat: ZERO DOLLARS and CAREER OPPORTUNITIES are coming in because of this photo or my hair. But I *AM* MORE MYSELF. 👍🏽
You know, I almost didn’t post this because the flat-chested, little boy comments really miss the point of celebrating how perfect and wonderful every body size and shape are. It’s not news that wardrobe, angles and natural shifts in weight can transform appearance instantly. But still so many people cling to representing and defending one status quo. My womanhood and my worth haven’t changed, yet I’m immediately treated differently according to what I wear and how I compare. I think the magic begins when you start accepting yourself in every phase, not getting too attached to an image, but letting an appreciation for the magnificence of your body guide decisions in self-care. That helped me through EDs, depression, and anxiety. So when I see this photo, I see hard-earned confidence and ease. I hope you do, too, but I can’t control you. Ultimately, it’s your loss if you live in a one-size-fits-all world. 👏🏽👌🏽 Comment something you love about yourself below ↓ ↓ ↓