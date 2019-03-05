Tras la muerte de Luke Perry, estas famosas confesaron que él era su "crush"

En la década de los 90 el actor le robó el corazón a miles de adolescentes gracias a su papel de Dylan en "Beverly Hills 90210", entre ellas varias famosas también, quienes expresaron que fue "su amor platónico".

Por Luisa María Godínez

La muerte de Luke Perry ha dejado tristes a los fans de Beverly Hills 90210, pero el luto también llegó a varias celebridades que confesaron su sentimientos en las redes sociales.

El estadounidense saltó a la fama gracias a su papel como Dylan McKay en la serie "Beverly Hill 90210", que recién se había anunciado regresaría a la pantalla.

Muere el actor Luke Perry, famoso por la serie Beverly Hills 90210

El actor que interpretó a Dylan en la famosa serie de los 90 sufrió un infarto cerebral la semana pasada.

Lloran su muerte

Distintas personalidades de Hollywood lamentaron la muerte del actor de 52 años, varias de ellas expresaron que el artista fue su "crush".

Una de ellas fue la actriz Rachael Leigh Cook, quien señaló que él fue su único amor en televisión.

"#LukePerry fue mi primer y único enamorado de la televisión. Si alguien en su familia lo ve: gracias por compartir a su ser querido con nosotros. Lloramos contigo y valoramos su memoria siempre ❤️".

 

Otros famosos expresar sus condolencias fueron sus compañeros de reparto de la serie Beverly Hills 90210 y Riverdale; así como también los que compartieron escena con él en otros proyectos.

  • Christine Elise

"Con el dolor en mi corazón, estoy devastada por decir que perdimos a Luke. Todavía estoy en shock y no tengo palabras más allá que decir que era un caballero verdaderamente amable. Él será llorado y extrañado por todos los que lo conocían y los millones que lo aman".

  • Ian Zering

Interpretó a Steve Sanders en la serie de los noventa, y recordó a su amigo con un emotivo mensaje a través de su cuenta de Instagram, donde aseguró que recordará por siempre los momentos que compartieron en los últimos 30 años.

"Dios, por favor, dale un asiento cerca de ti, se lo merece", escribió.

 

Suspende grabaciones

Tras su deceso han suspendido la producción de "Riverdale" para que todos los involucrados en el proyecto puedan llorar la pérdida del actor.

De acuerdo con The Hollywood Reporter, la cadena de televisión puso pausa a la producción del lunes tras darse a conocer la muerte de la estrella, quien murió debido a un derrame cerebral masivo del cual no se pudo recuperar desde la semana pasada.

Los productores señalaron que estaban profundamente tristes por la muerte de Perry, quien era un miembro muy querido de Riverdale.

"Luke era todo lo que usted esperaría que fuera", agregaron antes de mencionar las cualidades de su estrella.

 

