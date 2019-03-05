Tras la muerte de Luke Perry, estas famosas confesaron que él era su "crush"
En la década de los 90 el actor le robó el corazón a miles de adolescentes gracias a su papel de Dylan en "Beverly Hills 90210", entre ellas varias famosas también, quienes expresaron que fue "su amor platónico".
La muerte de Luke Perry ha dejado tristes a los fans de Beverly Hills 90210, pero el luto también llegó a varias celebridades que confesaron su sentimientos en las redes sociales.
El estadounidense saltó a la fama gracias a su papel como Dylan McKay en la serie "Beverly Hill 90210", que recién se había anunciado regresaría a la pantalla.
Muere el actor Luke Perry, famoso por la serie Beverly Hills 90210
El actor que interpretó a Dylan en la famosa serie de los 90 sufrió un infarto cerebral la semana pasada.
Lloran su muerte
Distintas personalidades de Hollywood lamentaron la muerte del actor de 52 años, varias de ellas expresaron que el artista fue su "crush".
Una de ellas fue la actriz Rachael Leigh Cook, quien señaló que él fue su único amor en televisión.
"#LukePerry fue mi primer y único enamorado de la televisión. Si alguien en su familia lo ve: gracias por compartir a su ser querido con nosotros. Lloramos contigo y valoramos su memoria siempre ❤️".
#LukePerry was my first & only tv crush. If anyone in his family happens to see this: thank you for sharing your loved one with us. We mourn with you & cherish his memory always ❤️
— Rachael Leigh Cook (@RachaelLCook) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry. My teen crush. I’m glad I got to tell you. Sheepishly red faced and all. You were lovely and you gave great hugs. Grateful to witness and experience your kindness and warmth. #RestInPeace love. Blessings to your family.
— Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) March 4, 2019
Today we say goodbye to a 90s icon, my first celebrity crush. RIP Luke Perry. 🙏🙏🙏 #lukeperry #beverlyhills90210 #90s #crush #rip https://t.co/pX9aElZmbK pic.twitter.com/hLTDrTQ9os
— Katrina Patchett (@katrinapatchett) March 4, 2019
#LukePerry was my first crush 💔 RIP. Mi adolescente interior llora esta pérdida. pic.twitter.com/2OLnTH8bjl
— marcela mar (@marcelamar07) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry you were one of my first crushes, I remember auditioning in front of you years ago and being sooo nervous to meet you face to face. You were so sweet and kind and put me completely at ease. RIP my heart goes out to all your loved ones
— Crystal Lowe (@RealCrystalLowe) March 4, 2019
Noooooo! Luke Perry, noooo! My first huge tv crush, had Dylan Mckay posters all over my room. This is heartbreaking. May he Rest in Peace. Life really is so fragile. Much love to his family💛
— Melissa Claire Egan (@MClaireEgan) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry. This is heartbreaking. So many peoples’ first tv crush. To be that charismatic and endearing on screen is not just a skill, it’s an aura. What an icon. Sending so much love to his family and friends. #RIPLukePerry
— Vella Lovell (@vellalovell) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry was my first real crush. I wrote him fan letters. I had posters of him. He was IT. He was my teenage dream. His passing at the age of 52 is truly devastating. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones.
— Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) March 4, 2019
Oh my god!! Luke Perry!! I’m in actual shock. My teen crush 💔
— Rebecca Lock (@RebeccaLock22) March 4, 2019
Otros famosos expresar sus condolencias fueron sus compañeros de reparto de la serie Beverly Hills 90210 y Riverdale; así como también los que compartieron escena con él en otros proyectos.
- Christine Elise
"Con el dolor en mi corazón, estoy devastada por decir que perdimos a Luke. Todavía estoy en shock y no tengo palabras más allá que decir que era un caballero verdaderamente amable. Él será llorado y extrañado por todos los que lo conocían y los millones que lo aman".
With the heaviest of hearts, I am stunned and devastated to tell you that Luke passed away. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who knew him and the millions who love him. RIP, dearie Luke. Your time here was far too short. 💔💔💔
- Ian Zering
Interpretó a Steve Sanders en la serie de los noventa, y recordó a su amigo con un emotivo mensaje a través de su cuenta de Instagram, donde aseguró que recordará por siempre los momentos que compartieron en los últimos 30 años.
"Dios, por favor, dale un asiento cerca de ti, se lo merece", escribió.
Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it.
— Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) March 4, 2019
I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us.
I’m thinking of his family. His children.
I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss.
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.
— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) March 4, 2019
L.P.
you
made every
situation better,
my man.
your
elegance
your wit
your charm
and
your giant heart,
inspired and
enchanted so many
of us,
on countless
occasions,
with brilliant aplomb.
R.I.P good sir.
i am
truly honored
to have known you
all of these years.
©️
❤️
— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 4, 2019
So heartbroken to hear about Luke Perry. He was a good friend – I really admired his work ethic and kindness to all. I recently saw Luke at a Comic Con, looked so great and we had a wonderful reunion. We will deeply miss him and my thoughts go out to his family. #LukePerry pic.twitter.com/APyai6nVlC
— David Hasselhoff (@DavidHasselhoff) March 4, 2019
Suspende grabaciones
Tras su deceso han suspendido la producción de "Riverdale" para que todos los involucrados en el proyecto puedan llorar la pérdida del actor.
De acuerdo con The Hollywood Reporter, la cadena de televisión puso pausa a la producción del lunes tras darse a conocer la muerte de la estrella, quien murió debido a un derrame cerebral masivo del cual no se pudo recuperar desde la semana pasada.
Los productores señalaron que estaban profundamente tristes por la muerte de Perry, quien era un miembro muy querido de Riverdale.
"Luke era todo lo que usted esperaría que fuera", agregaron antes de mencionar las cualidades de su estrella.