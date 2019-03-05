Tras la muerte de Luke Perry, estas famosas confesaron que él era su "crush"

La muerte de Luke Perry ha dejado tristes a los fans de Beverly Hills 90210, pero el luto también llegó a varias celebridades que confesaron su sentimientos en las redes sociales.

El estadounidense saltó a la fama gracias a su papel como Dylan McKay en la serie "Beverly Hill 90210", que recién se había anunciado regresaría a la pantalla.

Lloran su muerte

Distintas personalidades de Hollywood lamentaron la muerte del actor de 52 años, varias de ellas expresaron que el artista fue su "crush".

Una de ellas fue la actriz Rachael Leigh Cook, quien señaló que él fue su único amor en televisión.

"#LukePerry fue mi primer y único enamorado de la televisión. Si alguien en su familia lo ve: gracias por compartir a su ser querido con nosotros. Lloramos contigo y valoramos su memoria siempre ❤️".

#LukePerry was my first & only tv crush. If anyone in his family happens to see this: thank you for sharing your loved one with us. We mourn with you & cherish his memory always ❤️ — Rachael Leigh Cook (@RachaelLCook) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry. My teen crush. I’m glad I got to tell you. Sheepishly red faced and all. You were lovely and you gave great hugs. Grateful to witness and experience your kindness and warmth. #RestInPeace love. Blessings to your family. — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) March 4, 2019

#LukePerry was my first crush 💔 RIP. Mi adolescente interior llora esta pérdida. pic.twitter.com/2OLnTH8bjl — marcela mar (@marcelamar07) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry you were one of my first crushes, I remember auditioning in front of you years ago and being sooo nervous to meet you face to face. You were so sweet and kind and put me completely at ease. RIP my heart goes out to all your loved ones — Crystal Lowe (@RealCrystalLowe) March 4, 2019

Noooooo! Luke Perry, noooo! My first huge tv crush, had Dylan Mckay posters all over my room. This is heartbreaking. May he Rest in Peace. Life really is so fragile. Much love to his family💛 — Melissa Claire Egan (@MClaireEgan) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry. This is heartbreaking. So many peoples’ first tv crush. To be that charismatic and endearing on screen is not just a skill, it’s an aura. What an icon. Sending so much love to his family and friends. #RIPLukePerry — Vella Lovell (@vellalovell) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was my first real crush. I wrote him fan letters. I had posters of him. He was IT. He was my teenage dream. His passing at the age of 52 is truly devastating. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. — Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) March 4, 2019

Oh my god!! Luke Perry!! I’m in actual shock. My teen crush 💔 — Rebecca Lock (@RebeccaLock22) March 4, 2019

Otros famosos expresar sus condolencias fueron sus compañeros de reparto de la serie Beverly Hills 90210 y Riverdale; así como también los que compartieron escena con él en otros proyectos.

Christine Elise

"Con el dolor en mi corazón, estoy devastada por decir que perdimos a Luke. Todavía estoy en shock y no tengo palabras más allá que decir que era un caballero verdaderamente amable. Él será llorado y extrañado por todos los que lo conocían y los millones que lo aman".

Ian Zering

Interpretó a Steve Sanders en la serie de los noventa, y recordó a su amigo con un emotivo mensaje a través de su cuenta de Instagram, donde aseguró que recordará por siempre los momentos que compartieron en los últimos 30 años.

"Dios, por favor, dale un asiento cerca de ti, se lo merece", escribió.

I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us. I’m thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones. — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) March 4, 2019

L.P. you

made every

situation better,

my man. your

elegance

your wit

your charm

and

your giant heart,

inspired and

enchanted so many

of us,

on countless

occasions,

with brilliant aplomb. R.I.P good sir. i am

truly honored

to have known you

all of these years. ©️ ❤️ — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 4, 2019

So heartbroken to hear about Luke Perry. He was a good friend – I really admired his work ethic and kindness to all. I recently saw Luke at a Comic Con, looked so great and we had a wonderful reunion. We will deeply miss him and my thoughts go out to his family. #LukePerry pic.twitter.com/APyai6nVlC — David Hasselhoff (@DavidHasselhoff) March 4, 2019

Suspende grabaciones

Tras su deceso han suspendido la producción de "Riverdale" para que todos los involucrados en el proyecto puedan llorar la pérdida del actor.

De acuerdo con The Hollywood Reporter, la cadena de televisión puso pausa a la producción del lunes tras darse a conocer la muerte de la estrella, quien murió debido a un derrame cerebral masivo del cual no se pudo recuperar desde la semana pasada.

Los productores señalaron que estaban profundamente tristes por la muerte de Perry, quien era un miembro muy querido de Riverdale.