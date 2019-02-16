Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton dejan un mensaje oculto al vestirse solo de blanco
La realeza está preocupada por la imagen que están proyectando.
En la realeza todo es controlado. No hay cabos sueltos ni hay accidentes en los eventos.
Los colores que usan las mujeres en sus vestidos, el tipo de traje de los príncipes, la forma en la que asiste a las celebraciones la reina Isabela.
Por ello ha causado muchas interrogantes el color blanco de Kate Middleton y Meghan Markle.
Ambas con su precioso estilo han decidido portar el color blanco de manera magistral.
View this post on Instagram
🇬🇧👑🇬🇧 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the 2019 BAFTA’s. Can I just say Kate is a drop dead gorgeous. Absolutely Gorgeous! Photo credit: Anthony Harvey/Dave J Hogan/Ian West/Samir Hussein/Mike Marsland 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 #royals #BritishRoyal #monarchy #royalfashion #styleicon #royalcouple #katemiddleton #instaroyals #duchesskate #cambridge #queen #royalfamily #britishroyalfamily #hrh #WilliamAndKate #Kate #HelloToKindness
Sin embargo, la gente se está preguntando si tiene una doble intención.
Se cree que están usando la psicología del color para dar una imagen de pureza, inocencia y transparencia.
Ellas han tenido que recurrir a estas medidas porque los escándalos en la corona han sido muchos últimamente.
View this post on Instagram
🇬🇧👑🇬🇧 Tonight The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (and Bump) arrive at the Natural History Museum for the Gala Performance of 'The Wider Earth'. Meghan is wearing her Amanda Wakeley coat last worn to Commonwealth Day Services at Westminster Abby. She is also wearing a white roll neck Calvin Klein dress. #HelloToKindness Photo credit: Getty/Chris Jackson 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 #royals #BritishRoyal #monarchy #royalfashion #styleicon #royalcouple #meghanmarkle #instaroyals #duchessofsussex #duchessmeghan #queen #HarryAndMeghan #PrinceHarry #royalfamily #dukeofsussex #britishroyalfamily #hrh #RoyalBabyBump
La relación de Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton
Han acosado a Kate y Meghan por una posible mala relación.
Aunque en las fotografías podemos verlas compartir sonrisas, son muchos los medios que aseguran ellas llevan una pésima convivencia.
View this post on Instagram
🇬🇧👑🇬🇧 The British Academy Film & Television Awards better known as The BAFTA’s will be on tonight. If you have channel Hollywood you can watch it at 3pm MST. Photo credit: to owners 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 #royals #BritishRoyal #monarchy #royalfashion #styleicon #royalcouple #katemiddleton #instaroyals #duchesskate #cambridge #queen #royalfamily #britishroyalfamily #hrh #WilliamAndKate #Kate #HelloToKindness
Asimismo, la ex actriz de suits ha tenido muchos problemas familiares.
Su padre, su hermana, todos han dado opiniones poco halagadoras de ella.
Asimismo, mismos medios que siguen la historia de los royals aseguran que su comportamiento con el servicio de la realeza es dura y ha provocado diversas renuncias.
View this post on Instagram
🇬🇧👑🇬🇧 Tonight the Duchess of Sussex attended the Endeavour Awards for the second time in as many years, and in keeping with last year’s look, wore black and white. While it’s not everyones cup o’ tea it reminded me of the elegant minimalist, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy (married to John Kennedy, both died tragically in 1999) and was so happy that someone over at Town & Country agreed with me. While I’m never a fan of scrunched up sleeves (I don’t care for the extra bulk it creates-makes me feel claustrophobic) I think it creates a kind of blasé chic. The look that says ‘I just threw this on’ and it looks great. Sharon Stone did this well. She famously started the white shirt craze at the 1998 Oscars when she tucked her husbands’ white shirt into a Vera Wang skirt. Julia Roberts, to the 2014 Golden Globes, wore a @dolcegabbana ‘dress-and-shirt combo that was sleek and traditional from the bottom up… then turned into a white menswear shirt on top’. (Huffington Post) That Meghan’s pregnant and everything clings to her burgeoning frame I don’t think should dissuade her from flaunting the fashion. This is one of those times I say kudos to her, and way to rock those heels! #HelloToKindness Photo credit: Tim Rooke/Tonga Akman/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Justin Goff 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 #royals #BritishRoyal #monarchy #royalfashion #styleicon #royalcouple #meghanmarkle #instaroyals #duchessofsussex #duchessmeghan #queen #HarryAndMeghan #PrinceHarry #royalfamily #dukeofsussex #britishroyalfamily #hrh #RoyalBabyBump #endeavorawards #whiteshirt
Por ello, desde esos rumores Markle ha tenido que usar colores inocentes, puros, y que den una imagen de dulzura. ¿Ustedes creen en eso?
*Información de Nueva Mujer.