Meghan Markle le escribió una carta a su papá y revelan el contenido
Los mejores amigos de la Duquesa de Sussex sacan a la luz detalles de la quebrada relación entre ella, Thomas Markle y sus hermanastros.
Después de mantener el silencio durante casi dos años, cinco amigas íntimas de Meghan Markle revelan la verdad detrás de la pelea familiar.
¡En su defensa!
Las mujeres concedieron una entrevista a la revista People para hablar de la polémica que la rodea por culpa de su familia.
Según ellas, quienes pidieron mantenerse en el anonimato, ella decidió distanciarse de Thomas Markle y hermanos después de la boda real, el 19 de mayo de 2018.
“Meg ha soportado silenciosamente todas sus mentiras y falsas verdades”, expresó una colega.
Para ella, esta situación le preocupa porque puede afectar la salud de la duquesa y del bebé. “Esta mal someter a alguien a este tipo de trauma estando embarazada”.
Los hermanos de la exactriz, Samantha y Thomas Jr, también se han aprovechado de la fama que ella ha generado, revelaron las fuentes.
Ellos estaban al final de su adolescencia cuando Meg nació. Doria Ragland y su papá se separaron cuando tenía 2 años.
Contrario a lo que el señor ha dicho, que desea comunicarse con su hija, jamás lo ha intentado: “Sabe cómo contactarse con ella, su número de teléfono es el mismo. Nunca la llamó ni le envió mensaje”.
La carta
Antes de la boda, Thomas decidió no asistir al evento aunque la pareja real mantuvieron la esperanza de que sucediera.
Cuando la Duquessa de Sussex supo que su papá había sufrido un ataque al corazón lo llamó y le envío mensajes de texto, que nunca fueron respondidos.
Entonces decidió enviarle una conmovedora carta:
"Papá me rompiste el corazón. Tengo un sólo padre. Por favor deja de victimizarme a través de los medios, así podemos reparar nuestra relación´".
Sin embargo, afirman que la respuesta del padre no fue lo que Meghan esperaba ya que tras escribir otra extensa misiva, le terminó pidiendo sacarse una foto juntos.
El entorno tampoco entiende porque Samantha la critica permanentemente. "Samantha usaba el apellido Grant hasta que Meghan inició su relación con Harry y desde ese momento fue que empezó a usar el apellido Markle. Todos los que conocen a Meg saben que ellas dos no tienen ningún tipo de relación".