FOTOS. Hija de Jenni Rivera muestra el antes y después de sufrir sobrepeso

Some people cringe at their old pictures from 10 years ago. I smile cause I see the emotional and mental growth from who I used to be to who I am now!⁣ ⁣ #reinventingjacqie #standingtall #sonflower #standingtalllikeasonflowershould #jacqierivera #newme #10yearchallenge #journeytohealth