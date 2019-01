Critics' Choice: Jameela Jamil combina un Oscar de la Renta con unas masculinas botas

View this post on Instagram

Big ups to beautiful @luhshawnay who took a big risk last year and stood up to companies who had mistreated her and VASTLY underpaid her, a common problem for black plus size models, they aren’t treated like equals, and are often taken advantage of. A problem I was unaware of the full extent of until recently. She’s great. If you concern troll this picture about her “health” I will block you. Have a lovely day and check out our @i_weigh for more amazing people owning their truth! ❤️