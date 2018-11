Anne Hathaway crítica el trato de autoridades de EE.UU. en contra de emigrantes

View this post on Instagram

My country gassed children. There are no words for my horror. To those who will immediately speak of “doing it the right way”, who will “blame the parents for putting the children in this position”, or say “they were storming the wall”, and “they were throwing rocks”: the only human response to this monstrous use of force against LEGAL asylum seekers- against children- is condemnation, shame, and rage. For those that still believe in voting for the man who recommended using lethal force on families fleeing violence and persecution: this is the policy you like? @nytimes