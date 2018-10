Hilary Duff anuncia el nacimiento de su hija

View this post on Instagram

Guess what? I made an exclusive capsule collection with @littlemoonsociety 💖it was so fun to work with my seester!! These clothes are all made in LA and so damn soft! I did all jewel tones- maternity and non maternity!! So check the website in November for the drop to get your little hands on some! I will post other colors soon and more details soon! #HilaryXlittlemoonsociety