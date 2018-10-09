Busy Philipps señala a James Franco por agresión y narra su experiencia
Después de las acusaciones de abuso sexual que sacudieron la carrera de Franco el pasado enero, ahora esta actriz revela su supuesto comportamiento violento en sus memorias.
El 25 de septiembre de 1999 se estrenó "Freaks And Geeks", una serie protagonizada por James Franco, Linda Cardelini, Jason Segel, Seth Rogen y Busy Philipps.
Tuvo una sola temporada, y la trama básicamente consistía en las vidas de unos adolescentes y unos nerds más jóvenes en un colegio de Michigan en los 80.
A casi 18 años de su último episodio, Philipps revela que James era un bully dentro de las grabaciones de los episodios e incluso una vez la agredió físicamente.
¿Qué pasó?
La actriz prepara el el lanzamiento de sus memoria titulado "This Will Only Hurt a Little", en donde habla cómo él la aventó después de filmar una escena.
De acuerdo al relato que hace en el libro, en el guión de un episodio Kim Kelly tenía que darle un golpe en el pecho a Daniel, pero al hacerlo, James se enojó tanto que a propósito la tiró al piso como venganza.
"Me agarró los dos brazos y me gritó en la cara, '¡NO VUELVAS A TOCARME!'. Y me tiró al suelo, cayendo de espaldas", aseguró.
La actriz declara en sus memorias a Franco como un "puto matón" y asegura que todo el mundo en el set quedó horrorizado cuando la empujó.
Ella explica que el incidente se lo contó entre lágrimas a Linda Cardelini, quien le aconsejó que le dijera a su manager.
Sin embargo, él eventualmente se disculpó con ella después de que en varios episodios el director y los productores le dijeran que lo hiciera.
Philipps asegura que Franco jamás fue castigado por su comportamiento. Su libro estará disponible al público el 16 de octubre.
