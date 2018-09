Mia Khalifa y su novio hablan de su intimidad en YouTube

View this post on Instagram

@robertsandberg and I have launched our YouTube channel!!!! So many fun vlogs and videos to share with y’all, we’re so happy to have this outlet to give insight into our day-to-day and all of our adventures together. The link is in my bio, and our first video, the Q&A, is live!! Don’t forget to subscribe so you can get notified every time we post a new video! ♥️ YouTube.com/c/RobertAndMia