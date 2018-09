Tras varios meses ausente y de lucir irreconocible Amanda Bynes reaparece transformada

Why are they lying this is a clone this can't be #amandabynes wtf is going on #nickleodeon #childstar #hollywood #meme #memes #wtf #wth #nah #bruh #stopit #smh #haha #lies #liar #no #wtfhappened #noway #what #internationalwomensday

A post shared by TPTV Exclusives (@wegettheexclusives) on Mar 9, 2018 at 8:33pm PST