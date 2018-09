Mia Khalifa publica un momento íntimo y una broma pesada con su novio

I wanted to eat an entire cake in one sitting to celebrate 10 Million followers, but my soon to be former manager had other plans 😭🎂 thank y’all so much for all the love, and even more so for the hate 😘 #HatersGonnaHate #CakersGonnaCake

