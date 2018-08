Eiza González emociona a fan con una videollamada y la sorprende en el baño

It was an absolute honor to present Arike Ogunbowale her award for best play! Well deserved!! I was so inspired to see women achieve their goals in every field and become role models. Not only to younger girls but to all of us! What a night for women!!! and Danica Killed it❤️ THANK YOU @espn @espysofficial for making me part of it!

A post shared by Eiza (@eizagonzalez) on Jul 19, 2018 at 12:53pm PDT