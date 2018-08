Policía española revela video inédito de Michael Jackson

Michael loved to visit Africa. He once said “[Africa] is the dawn of our civilization. A lot of our bible history is right there in Africa. King Tut, all great civilizations, come from Africa. Egypt is in Africa! I go to Africa all the time. I love the cultures. I love the people. I love what they represent.” Photo: Michael visits Sun City, South Africa

